The Best New Book Releases Out September 24, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Also make sure to check out the dates for the Banned Wagon tour , which is hitting the road again now that Banned Books Week has started. It’s making stops “at libraries and bookstores in nine American communities across the Midwest and the South.”

The crisp air and longer nights make fall prime mystery and thriller reading time, and Addison Rizer has assembled a list of literary mysteries and thrillers with brilliant prose and a strong character focus. After looking through those, you can get meta with these books about books .

Today’s mix of new releases is fuego.

You can read about how one woman’s imprisonment in Argentina sparked a women’s rights movement (something I can see getting a renewed boost in the US) in the nonfiction What Happened to Belén by Ana Elena Correa, translated by Julia Sanches. Still in the realm of reality, there are the memoirs Come By Here by Neesha Powell-Ingabire, which focuses on the author’s experience growing up Geechee in Georgia; and The Road Is Good by Orange is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Literary fiction has the oceanic Playground by Richard Powers and the family trauma-based A Reason to See You Again by Jami Attenberg coming out. Romantically speaking, there’s the rocking and rolling The Lightning Bottles by Marissa Stapley, and the sapphic nod to tarot that is The Lovers by Rebekah Faubion. Getting more into the spooky mood of the season, there’s also the Salem witch magic-filled feminist horror Necrology by Meg Ripley; the gothic, Philippines-set Celestina’s House by Clarissa Trinidad Gonzalez; and graphic novel Final Cut by Charles Burns, a surreal ode to sci-fi and horror movies.

And then there are the books below!

Get ready for one of the biggest books of the year by mega-popular Irish author Sally Rooney, murderous angels, a Polish sanatorium in the 1900s, Knives Out meets holiday rom-coms, and more.