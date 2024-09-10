The 10 Biggest and Buzziest New Queer Books Out in Fall 2024
It’s finally almost fall — which, as we all know, is the most readerly of seasons. It’s the perfect time to cozy up with a comfy blanket, a seasonal drink, and a good book. Luckily, it’s also the biggest season in publishing: most of the biggest books of the year come out in the fall, and new queer books are no exception.
There are so many amazing new queer books out in fall 2024, from cozy sapphic fantasy to trans gothic horror to gay sci-fi and more. I’ve highlighted the ten biggest and buzziest releases of September, October, and November below, mostly from authors you already know and love. This is the perfect time to preorder your favorites, or you can place your library holds now to make sure you’re at the top of the list.
I’m skipping books that are already out in September, including Lucy Undying by Kiersten White, The Ending Fire by Saara El-Arifi, and Celestial Monsters by Aiden Thomas. You can find more about those books and many other titles at The 20 Best New Queer Books Out in September 2024. Now, let’s get into the books!
Flamboyants: The Queer Harlem Renaissance I Wish I’d Known by George M. Johnson, illustrated by Charly Palmer
Out September 24, 2024
This new queer YA nonfiction title is from the author of the incredibly popular All Boys Aren’t Blue. Flamboyants is an essay collection that discusses the queer and Black icons of the Harlem Renaissance, accompanied by beautiful illustrations by Charly Palmer.
Make the Season Bright by Ashley Herring Blake
Out October 1, 2024
I know it’s far too early to start thinking about Christmas, but I can say there are so many queer holiday romances out this year, many of them publishing in October. This one is the newest F/F romance from the author of the Bright Fall series (starting with Delilah Green Doesn’t Care). It follows Charlotte, who was left at the alter by her ex-fiancée, Brighton. When her friend Sloane invites her to spend the holidays at her family’s place, she agrees — but when she arrives, she finds out that Sloane’s sister has also brought a friend…Brighton. They’re trying to pretend to be strangers while decorating cookies and doing other festive activities, but soon those old feelings are coming back.
The Brightness Between Us by Eliot Schrefer
Out October 1, 2024
This is a sequel to The Darkness Outside Us, set 17 years later. Ambrose Cusk and Kodiak Celius are now parents of two teenagers. Their family is torn apart when Ambrose wakes up on an Earth 30,000 years in the past and discovers his mother has betrayed him. Another space traveler is also stranded, but Ambrose will have to brave a planet at war to get to him.
A Pirate’s Life for Tea by Rebecca Thorne
Out October 1, 2024
Technically, this is a rerelease: it was originally self-published, but after the success of the first book in the series, Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea, it’s been picked up by Tor. It’s a “cozy fantasy on the low seas” that promises to be “Bookshops & Bonedust meets Our Flag Means Death“! It follows Kianthe and Reyna as they hunt for dragon eggs, but they’re joined by a river pirate and a constable: two disaster lesbians in a “relation-shipwreck”. It’s two F/F fantasy stories for the price of one!
Swordcrossed by Freya Marske
Out October 8, 2024
I mean, the cover alone is enough to sell this one, but it’s also from an author you might recognize: Freya Marske, the author of the Last Binding Series (starting with A Marvellous Light). This low fantasy bodyguard romance is about Matti, who has hired a swordsman to be his best man for his arranged marriage. Otherwise, a sword-challenge at his wedding could upend his plans for securing his family’s financial stability. All he can afford, though, is con artist Luca. In the lead-up to the wedding, they are drawn into the intrigue and sabotage that put Matti’s family in danger of ruin, and Luca’s secrets come out. The reviews say this is both “deliciously cozy and blisteringly hot.”
All the Hearts You Eat by Hailey Piper
Out October 15, 2024
I’ve been hearing so much buzz about this trans gothic horror novel! In the beach town of Cape Morning, trans woman Ivory Sloan finds a body while out for a morning swim. The body is Cabrina Brite, a trans daughter of a local politician. Ivory feels haunted by this discovery (literally), so she investigates the death, which leads to her and her friends discovering more unsettling paranormal occurrences. The reviews say this is a chilling story that’s also about “feminist rage, queer love, and trans resistance.”
House of Frank by Kay Synclaire
Out October 15, 2024
If you recognize the username Ezeekat, you know this is the first book out from TikToker Jaysen Headley’s Bindery imprint. Regardless of that connection, though, you’ll want to pick up this cozy and hopeful story about a grieving witch at a magical arboretum. Saika has lost her connection to her powers ever since her sister died. Now, she’s been offered a job as a caretaker at a magical arboretum by the cardigan-wearing mythical beast named Frank. She’s secretly using a fragment of a star to cast the spells needed for her job. Slowly, she grows closer to the menagerie of staff members — including cherubs, elves, and half witches — and begins to heal through community.
It Gets Better . . . Except When It Gets Worse: And Other Unsolicited Truths I Wish Someone Had Told Me by Nicole Maines
Out October 15, 2024
Nicola Maines is a trans actress who played the first-ever live-action trans superhero on CW’s Supergirl. In her memoir, she shares her childhood, the landmark court case she won as a teenager, and how she got to Hollywood — all while showing that there’s no single linear path to “happily ever after” as a trans person, and that getting your dream doesn’t always solve all your problems.
Rani Choudhury Must Die by Adiba Jaigirdar
Out November 12, 2024
You might remember Adiba Jaigirdar as the author of Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating, The Henna Wars, and more. Now, she’s back with a sapphic YA revenge story. Meghna and Rani used to be best friends, but now they’re bitter rivals. They call a truce, though, when they realize they’re dating the same guy and team up to get revenge — by developing an app to expose cheaters that will hopefully win the European Young Scientist Exhibition. As they reluctantly work together, they begin to realize there’s chemistry between them. (Get it? Because it’s a science competition?)
The Lotus Empire (The Burning Kingdoms #3) by Tasha Suri
Out November 12, 2024
Two epic sapphic fantasies are concluding this fall: The Ending Fire and The Burning Kingdoms! The Lotus Empire is the final book in the series that started with The Jasmine Throne. Now, Priya and Malini stand on opposite sides of the conflict — until a far greater enemy rises and forces them to fight together once again to save both their kingdoms.
