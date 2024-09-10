The 10 Biggest and Buzziest New Queer Books Out in Fall 2024

It’s finally almost fall — which, as we all know, is the most readerly of seasons. It’s the perfect time to cozy up with a comfy blanket, a seasonal drink, and a good book. Luckily, it’s also the biggest season in publishing: most of the biggest books of the year come out in the fall, and new queer books are no exception.

There are so many amazing new queer books out in fall 2024, from cozy sapphic fantasy to trans gothic horror to gay sci-fi and more. I’ve highlighted the ten biggest and buzziest releases of September, October, and November below, mostly from authors you already know and love. This is the perfect time to preorder your favorites, or you can place your library holds now to make sure you’re at the top of the list.