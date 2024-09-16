10 Must-Read New Books Out in Fall 2024 to Preorder Now

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Fall is the biggest new release season in publishing, and there are so many exciting new books to preorder (or place your library holds on). Strangely, publishers can’t seem to agree on the definition of seasons, so for the purposes of this list, I’m including upcoming books out in September, October, and November. Some of the biggest titles are out this week, so you don’t have long to wait! These new books out in fall 2024 range from thought-provoking literary fiction to chilling horror, cozy fantasy, and engrossing dark academia reads. There’s something for everyone. If you want even more books to add to your TBR — any why else would you be here? — be sure to also check out The Biggest Book Club Books Coming Out This Fall, The 10 Buzziest New Queer Books Out in Fall 2024, and The Most Anticipated BIPOC Books of the Fall.