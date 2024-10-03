Magically Delicious Books for Fantasy Foodies

This adorable fantasy is not available for a few more weeks, but it’s worth the wait. It will charm your striped socks off. Misha is pretty sure that she is unlucky. All her spells are disasters and she’s been ex-spelled from school again. (There was an incident with a frog. You know how it goes.) And now a rival teashop has opened its doors across the street from her family’s teashop, and if they can’t figure out what to do, they may have to pack up and leave. (Tea jokes, I got ’em.) So Misha finagles her way into the esteemed (es-tea-med?) Margaret’s Academy of Tea and Brewing to try and learn some magic to help her family. But a change of location doesn’t guarantee a change in luck, and Misha also must go up against the girl from the shop against the street. Can she turn her luck around when the stakes are this steep? (Lol, I hate myself.) Related: Pinto also has a scary middle grade book, Bee Bakshi and the Gingerbread Sisters, about a witch!