The Best New Book Releases This Week
The Best New Book Releases Out November 12, 2024
I’m still in the self-soothing stage following last week, and I invite you to join me. There are cutesy cooking romances to get in the mood for Thanksgiving and diverse graphic novels to escape into.
But, if you’d rather have pleasant distractions in the form of seeing what other people are reading or adding to their TBR, Jeff and Rebecca discuss the It Books of November, and there’s a roundup of the most popular books on Goodreads from the last 10 years.
5 Cozy and Comforting Queer Books, Because We Need That Right Now
My heart breaks for queer teens right now and all the other people facing a government that puts them in danger. The fight continues, but it’s also important to give yourself space to grieve, to take care of yourself and your community. I was particularly thinking of queer teens when I put together this list, but they’re relevant to the rest of us, too. These are gentle, comforting reads about queer joy to fortify you in these trying times. I’ve also included more lists of happy and cozy queer books, so you don’t have to stop here. Please be gentle with yourself, and don’t give up.
Buy Books for a Good Cause with the Auction for Trans Lifeline
Author Leigh Harlen has organized an online auction to raise money for the Trans Lifeline, which provides trans peer support and is run by and for trans people. The auction includes signed books, Advanced Reader Copies, and promo boxes for books as well as book-adjacent items like merch, bookmarks, and bookish jewelry. There are non-bookish items to bid on too, including lots of beautiful crafts.
Sims Gamer and YouTuber Kelsey Impicciche Has a New Book and More Book News
Are you ready for more cover reveals? More exclusive excerpts? More adaptation news? We’ve got it all for you today. So strap in and get excited for what’s to come in the world of books. We’re in for a good time.
AI Librarians, Kirkus Prize Winners, and More Library News
Here’s a mega roundup of all the library and collection development links you may have missed over the last few weeks.
