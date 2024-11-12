5 Cozy and Comforting Queer Books, Because We Need That Right Now
With the U.S. election results, I know a lot of queer people are angry, afraid, and defeated. I’m Canadian, and I can tell you we’re feeling it even here. I was torn between putting together a list of books about queer rage or comforting queer books. That decision was made for me when I learned that calls to the Trevor Project, the LGBTQ crisis line for teens, went up 200% during the days of the election. Republicans have run on a platform that stokes anti-trans hatred, and the Trevor Project CEO shared that “Ninety percent of LGBTQ+ young people said recent politics negatively impacted their well-being, and transgender youth have been disproportionately impacted—with new research showing anti-transgender policies increased suicide attempts among transgender youth by as much as 72%.”
My heart breaks for queer teens right now and all the other people facing a government that puts them in danger. The fight continues, but it’s also important to give yourself space to grieve, to take care of yourself and your community. I was particularly thinking of queer teens when I put together this list, but they’re relevant to the rest of us, too. These are gentle, comforting reads about queer joy to fortify you in these trying times. I’ve also included more lists of happy and cozy queer books, so you don’t have to stop here. Please be gentle with yourself, and don’t give up. We need you in the fight to come.
All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens Throughout the Ages edited by Saundra Mitchell
This YA anthology is made up of historical fiction short stories with a range of queer identities represented, and they all have happy endings. They’re a reminder that queer people have existed and found joy in so many places and time periods. These stories are a way for queer people to reclaim the past, because so much of our history has been erased. Also check out Out Now: Queer We Go Again! and Out There: Into Queer New Yonder.
Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu
It’s hard to think of a more joyful queer series than Check, Please!, which follows Eric, a freshman on the university hockey team. He’s finding going from his high school team to this one to be a difficult transition (which he copes with by baking). Even more distracting than having to deal with checking is Jack, the swoony and moody team captain. I also really liked Ukazu’s Bunt!: Striking Out On Financial Aid, which is another great queer comic. Of course, Heartstopper is another good option for a comforting queer graphic novel series, but you probably already knew that.
Elle Campbell Wins Their Weekend by Ben Kahn
Elle can’t wait to meet their nonbinary celebrity hero, Nuri, but being stuck in Saturday detention dashes that dream — until their friends make a plan to bust them out. In a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off-style adventure, the three of them will borrow scooters from elementary school loan sharks and try to win a laser tag cash prize to make it across town to Nuri’s meet and greet. I am here for a “hijinks-filled, nonbinary romp,” as Alex Gino describes it.
The Baker and the Bard by Fern Haught
If you, like me, love The Tea Dragon Society series by K. O’Neill, you need to pick up this cozy fantasy graphic novel. Juniper is an apprentice baker, and Hadley is practicing their skills as a bard in the local inn. When an expensive rush order comes in at the bakery, the two friends set off to find some rare mushrooms. Along the way, they hear about something lurking in the woods that has been eating farmers’ crops, and Hadley jumps at the chance to charge into an adventure. This also has a cute romance subplot. It’s an absolutely adorable and comforting read.
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat by Sakaomi Yuzaki
This one isn’t aimed at teens, but it is appropriate for a YA audience, too. It’s a slow-burn romance between two neighbors who begin spending time together because one of them loves cooking and the other has a big appetite and is happy to chip in for the groceries. Along the way, we learn about their families and why they don’t fit in there, as well as their coming out journeys. What I love about this story is how accepting and kind they are to each other and the rest of the found family they build along the way. It also explores the intersection between gender and food in a really interesting way.
