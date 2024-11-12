With the U.S. election results, I know a lot of queer people are angry, afraid, and defeated. I’m Canadian, and I can tell you we’re feeling it even here. I was torn between putting together a list of books about queer rage or comforting queer books. That decision was made for me when I learned that calls to the Trevor Project, the LGBTQ crisis line for teens, went up 200% during the days of the election. Republicans have run on a platform that stokes anti-trans hatred, and the Trevor Project CEO shared that “Ninety percent of LGBTQ+ young people said recent politics negatively impacted their well-being, and transgender youth have been disproportionately impacted—with new research showing anti-transgender policies increased suicide attempts among transgender youth by as much as 72%.”

My heart breaks for queer teens right now and all the other people facing a government that puts them in danger. The fight continues, but it’s also important to give yourself space to grieve, to take care of yourself and your community. I was particularly thinking of queer teens when I put together this list, but they’re relevant to the rest of us, too. These are gentle, comforting reads about queer joy to fortify you in these trying times. I’ve also included more lists of happy and cozy queer books, so you don’t have to stop here. Please be gentle with yourself, and don’t give up. We need you in the fight to come.