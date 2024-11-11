a photo of someone typing on a laptop
Buy Books for a Good Cause with the Auction for Trans Lifeline

This auction for the Trans Lifeline, organized by author Leigh Harlen, is the perfect excuse to buy books, bookmarks, and more.

Author Leigh Harlen has organized an online auction to raise money for the Trans Lifeline, which provides trans peer support and is run by and for trans people. The auction includes signed books, Advanced Reader Copies, and promo boxes for books as well as book-adjacent items like merch, bookmarks, and bookish jewelry. There are non-bookish items to bid on too, including lots of beautiful crafts. Below are just a few of the items available to bid on.

The auction started today, November 11th, and it runs until 6:00 PST on November 18th. You can also donate without bidding on an item.

dead girls don't dream book cover

Dead Girls Don’t Dream by Nino Cipri, with promotional postcard and zine

photo of Someone You Can Build a Nest In with pens

Someone You Can Build a Nest In: signed ARC by John Wiswell

Four Dancing Star Press novella covers

Novella Bundle From Dancing Star Press

Gideon plushie

Gideon plushie from Gideon the Ninth (ships worldwide)

A miniature library in an antique gold toned pocket watch case.

A miniature library in a pocket watch case

Check out all 85 items at the Auction for Trans Lifeline.

