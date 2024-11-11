Buy Books for a Good Cause with the Auction for Trans Lifeline
Author Leigh Harlen has organized an online auction to raise money for the Trans Lifeline, which provides trans peer support and is run by and for trans people. The auction includes signed books, Advanced Reader Copies, and promo boxes for books as well as book-adjacent items like merch, bookmarks, and bookish jewelry. There are non-bookish items to bid on too, including lots of beautiful crafts. Below are just a few of the items available to bid on.
The auction started today, November 11th, and it runs until 6:00 PST on November 18th. You can also donate without bidding on an item.
Check out all 85 items at the Auction for Trans Lifeline.
