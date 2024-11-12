Sims Gamer and YouTuber Kelsey Impicciche Has a New Book and More Book News!

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

Here’s some more exciting cover reveal news. Check out the cover of Lonely Women Make Good Lovers by Keetje Kuipers . It will be published by BOA Editions on April 8, 2025.

Kelsey Impicciche has already made a name for herself as a Sims gamer on YouTube and TikTok. Now she’s creating her own original content in the form of a novel . Impicciche’s debut novel follows “a daring young siren who defies her people to save a human prince, unearthing ancient magic and igniting a dangerous romance amid treacherous waters.” Voice of the Ocean is out on April 22, 2025. But you can read a lil excerpt now!

Phew, a lot has happened since the last time we had a book news update. Are you ready for more cover reveals? More exclusive excerpts? More adaptation news? We’ve got it all for you today. So strap in and get excited for what’s to come in the world of books. We’re in for a good time.

Did you read former Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s debut novel? Well, she’s about to publish her second one! Brown’s romance novel The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain is out from Forever next summer. Check out the cover!

Hulu has released the trailer for its upcoming series Interior Chinatown, based on the novel by the same name by Charles Yu. Interior Chinatown stars Jimmy O. Yang as Willis Wu. Taika Waititi directed the pilot episode. All 10 episodes will be available to stream on Hulu on November 19.

Tom Holland has confirmed that Spider-Man 4 will start filming next summer. “Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there,” Holland said on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Super exciting. I can’t wait!”

Book Radar Newsletter Sign up for Book Radar to receive exciting book deals and must-read forthcoming titles.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

What bit of book news are you most excited about? Don’t forget to come back for more book deals and reveals next week!