The Best New Book Releases Out November 12, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

But, if you’d rather have pleasant distractions in the form of seeing what other people are reading or adding to their TBR, Jeff and Rebecca discuss the It Books of November , and there’s a roundup of the most popular books on Goodreads from the last 10 years.

I’m still in the self-soothing stage following last week, and I invite you to join me. There are cutesy cooking romances to get in the mood for Thanksgiving and diverse graphic novels to escape into.

As for November as a whole, there seems to be a lot of looking back. There’s the re-release of über popular Kennedy Ryan’s 2021 release, Reel. If you’re unfamiliar with Ryan’s work, let me just say that her book This Could Be Us had a couple of the older ladies in my book club actin’ up.

The other revisits of the month include a slew of sequel releases. There’s The Davenports: More Than This by Krystal Marquis, a YA historical romance that follows a wealthy Black family in 1910s Chicago. Continuing with more YA, there’s the horror I Am the Dark That Answers When You Call by Jamison Shea and mystery/thriller Games Untold (The Inheritance Games) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes.

Adult mystery sequels coming out include the fantastical The Legacy of Arniston House by T.L. Huchu, and the cozy foodie Guilt and Ginataan by Mia P. Manansala. Lastly, there’s The Lotus Empire by Tasha Suri, the third in a sapphic fantasy series.

The new books below have an opulent 1920s Vietnam setting for a whodunnit, the ’70s underground Tokyo scene, and metafiction.

Taiwan Travelogue by Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, Lin King (translator) This one is so interesting. It disguises itself as a translation of a rediscovered book by a Japanese travel writer. What it really is is an exploration of two women who bond through food and travel, but who ultimately have something holding them back from getting closer. In 1938, young writer Aoyama Chizuko travels from her native Nagasaki to Taiwan after an invite from the Japanese government, which rules the island. She’s not really down for all the imperialist trappings, though, and instead seeks out an authentic island life experience. A younger Taiwanese woman, Chizuro, is hired as her interpreter and guides the novelist through scenic train rides and mouthwatering local dishes. Aoyama is sprung, but something is holding Chizuru back from taking the plunge into something real.

Rani Choudhury Must Die by Adiba Jaigirdar If the title of this YA romance sounds familiar, it’s because it takes a few cues from John Tucker Must Die. Just a few, though, because while there is a John Tucker-level f-boy cheater here (named Zak), the girls he played—ex-besties-turned rivals Meghna Rahman and Rani Choudhury—may find a little more than camaraderie at a big science competition.