The Best Gifts for Readers in 2024
This fantastic list has a dozen amazing ideas for the bookworm, bibliophile, librarian, bookseller, and avid reader in your life. Everyone you know is covered, from your plant-lover bookworms to your late-night reader bookworms to your arts-and-crafty bookworms and even your studious, hefty-hardcover bookworms. The world is tough, but it’s better with books. This is your chance to make your loved ones’ reading nooks all the more cozy as we head into the new year.
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
The bestseller list has had a bit of a shakeup this week! This may be the time when we’re starting to see holiday shopping reflected here. Books like Cher’s memoir and Robin Wall Kimmerer’s newest are great options for gifting. We also have some new releases from big names, like Janet Evanovich, Haruki Murakami, and Nora Roberts. Another new addition is book three in the romantasy series Crowns of Nyaxia. Most of these only showed up on three of the top five bestseller lists—none made it on all five lists.
The Best YA Books of 2024, According to All The Lists
As frustrating as the push to be first can be, these “best of” lists are such helpful guides to what readers of all different backgrounds and perspectives saw as the most memorable or best written throughout the year. It can surface the titles that did not get major press or money behind them, just as it can help reiterate that a buzzy book really was worth the hype.
5 of the Best Books of 2024 You (Probably) Didn’t Read
The world of books and publishing works so far ahead that by early December, most of the “Best Books of 2024” lists have been out for many weeks. If you pay attention to these lists, you’ll see the same titles pop up over and over again—often for good reason! But there are an unfathomable amount of books published every year, and plenty of them are outstanding but don’t get the readership to make those lists.
That’s why I want to highlight five of my favorite reads from this year that I would bet you haven’t read.
V.E. Schwab’s Toxic Lesbian Vampires Book Now Has a Cover, and More Queer Book Links
It’s time for another roundup of interesting queer book links from around the internet! Today, I have recommendations for books about queer survival, a cover reveal for V.E. Schwab’s upcoming “toxic lesbian vampires” book (yes, please!), queer holiday romances, a gift guide to LGBTQ picture books, and more.
Compelling New Science Fiction Graphic Novels
Those are all great sci-fi graphic novels to read, but what about some fresh new comics? Publishers like Image, IDW, Boom!, and Dark Horse often dominate the scene, but these new sci-fi comics include smaller imprints you might not have heard of before, including the pan-African entertainment company Kugali. From Battle Royale-style fights in space to alien invasions, these new sci-fi graphic novels have all the science fiction goodness you could want.
Welcome the Changing Seasons With These 5 Children’s Books About Winter
Winter is almost here! In some places, it’s already snowed, while in others, it’s as sunny as always. Where I live in Nashville, we’ve only recently had temps drop to freezing levels. Even though it only snows here a few times a year (if we’re lucky), my daughter loves winter and snow-themed children’s books. Here are five fantastic new winter children’s books for all ages, from rhyming picture books to graphic novels and middle grade romances.