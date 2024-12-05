Compelling New Science Fiction Graphic Novels

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Sci-fi and comics make for natural companions. The world of science fiction can be so visual; it only makes sense to bring that visual nature fully to life through comics and graphic novels. Starlit expanses of space, futuristic technology, alien lifeforms: all these things and more make up science fiction and are just asking to be illustrated. That’s exactly what sci-fi comics are here to do. They bring to life all the possibilities that tomorrow—and the science fiction genre—has in store.

Several of my all-time favorite graphic novels, including Sentient, Woman of Tomorrow, and Cosmoknights, rest firmly in the world of science fiction. Sci-fi comics are often the inspiration for TV shows as well, like Vagrant Queen, Paper Girls (both sadly canceled before their chance to shine) and Resident Alien.