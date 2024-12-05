The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
The bestseller list has had a bit of a shakeup this week! This may be the time when we’re starting to see holiday shopping reflected here. Books like Cher’s memoir and Robin Wall Kimmerer’s newest are great options for gifting. We also have some new releases from big names, like Janet Evanovich, Haruki Murakami, and Nora Roberts. Another new addition is book three in the romantasy series Crowns of Nyaxia. Most of these only showed up on three of the top five bestseller lists—none made it on all five lists.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler, The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
None!
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Cher: The Memoir, Part One by Cher (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Now or Never (Stephanie Plum #31) by Janet Evanovich (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
James by Percival Everett (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Mirror (The Lost Bride Trilogy #2) by Nora Roberts (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
The Songbird & the Heart of Stone by Carissa Broadbent (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Melania by Melania Trump (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
