The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

The bestseller list has had a bit of a shakeup this week! This may be the time when we’re starting to see holiday shopping reflected here. Books like Cher’s memoir and Robin Wall Kimmerer’s newest are great options for gifting. We also have some new releases from big names, like Janet Evanovich, Haruki Murakami, and Nora Roberts. Another new addition is book three in the romantasy series Crowns of Nyaxia. Most of these only showed up on three of the top five bestseller lists—none made it on all five lists.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler, The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan.