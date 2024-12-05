The Best YA Books of 2024, According to All The Lists
Every single year, the “best of” lists hit sooner and sooner. This year’s first list landed sometime at the end of September or early October—so early that I’ve already forgotten when. While this year is a little bit of an anomaly because everyone prepared in advance for the election in November, these lists being released so early means that not only do books published in the last few months get overlooked, but it’s easy to forget the best of lists even came out at all.
As frustrating as the push to be first can be, these “best of” lists are such helpful guides to what readers of all different backgrounds and perspectives saw as the most memorable or best written throughout the year. It can surface the titles that did not get major press or money behind them, just as it can help reiterate that a buzzy book really was worth the hype.
Let’s take a look at a bunch of this year’s “best” lists and the titles they deemed to be the best published in young adult in 2024. Each offers a handful of the titles from the list, and you can check the entire list at the respective link. I’ve tried not to include repeats across the lists, though that would certainly make for an interesting look at the titles earning “best” accolades in spades.
Amazon’s Best Books of the Year
Amazon Editors offer up several best of the year lists. You can check out the list of their top 20 titles here, which includes one YA book, When The World Tips Over by Jandy Nelson.
There’s also an exclusively best of YA list from Amazon. Some of the titles on the list of 20 picks that include every genre and format include:
- Ash’s Cabin by Jen Wang
- Pick the Lock by A.S. King
- Sunderworld, Volume 1: The Extraordinary by Ransom Riggs
- Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams
- The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
Audible’s Best YA Audiobooks of 2024
Annoyingly, the editorialization of the best YA audiobooks from Audible leans into the idea there are stories “for boys,” as if books have a gender or gendered audience. But their picks this year for best audiobooks are pretty dang good. Among the picks are:
- 24 Seconds From Now . . . by Jason Reynolds, performed by Guy Lockard
- Gay the Pray Away by Natalie Naudus and performed by the author
- Heir by Sabaa Tahir, performed by a full cast
- Where Wolves Don’t Die by Anton Treuer and performed by the author
- Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, performed by Natalie Simpson
Barnes & Noble Best Young Adult Books of the Year for 2024
The “top” best books of the year for Barnes & Noble do not include any YA titles; this year’s children’s pick is a middle grade novel. But there is a whole additional list of best YA titles to dive into, which include:
- Celestial Monsters by Aiden Thomas
- Don’t Let The Forest In by C.G. Drews
- Nothing Like The Movies by Lynn Painter
- Where The Library Hides by Isabel Ibañez
NPR’s Books We Love: 2024
NPR’s best books creation is different than most others in that it is a huge, interactive list. You can drill down into genres or audiences, as much as you can play around with unique themes within the books that make the list in any given year. Here are some of the YA books on NPR’s Books We Love roundup for 2024:
- Black Girl, You Are Atlas by Renée Watson, illustrated by Ekua Holmes
- Dragonfruit by Makiia Lucier
- Everything We Never Had by Randy Ribay
- Lunar New Year Love Story by Gene Luen Yang, illustrated by LeUyen Pham
- Most Ardently by Gabe Cole Novoa
New York Public Library’s Best YA Books of 2024
Library best-of lists are always some of the best, since they cover not only the titles you’d expect to find but plenty that may not have had the promotion or that were “quieter” in nature. Here are some of the titles the New York Public Library named as their best this year and it includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics:
- American Wings by Sherri L. Smith and Elizabeth Wein
- The Blonde Dies First by Joelle Wellington
- Canto Contigo by Jonny Garza Villa
- Icarus by K. Ancrum
- Leap by Simina Popescu
Publishers Weekly Best Books of 2024
There are no YA books on Publishers Weekly‘s top 10 books of the year. There are, however, 15 books on their best YA titles of 2024 specific list, including:
- Ariel Crashes a Train by Olivia A. Cole
- Bright Red Fruit by Safia Elhillo
- Brownstone by Samuel Teer and illustrated by Mar Julia
- Compound Fracture by Andrew Joseph White
- Looking for Smoke by K.A. Cobell
School Library Journal‘s Best of 2024
School Library Journal creates several lists of bests for the year. Each one is dedicated to some genre or format in youth literature. You can see the entire list of best books here, while some of the titles pulled out for best YA fiction include:
- This Book Won’t Burn by Samira Ahmed
- Kindling by Traci Chee
- Kill Her Twice by Stacey Lee
- Night Owls by A. R. Vishny
- Thirsty by Jas Hammonds
Among the best YA nonfiction titles:
- Future Tense—How We Made Artificial Intelligence and How It Will Change Everything by Martha Brockenbrough
- Represent: The Unfinished Fight for the Vote by Michael Eric & Marc Favreau
- The Enigma Girls: How Ten Teenagers Broke Ciphers, Kept Secrets, and Helped Win World War II by Candace Fleming
- Flamboyants: The Queer Harlem Renaissance I Wish I’d Known by George M. Johnson
- Rising from the Ashes: Los Angeles, 1992. Edward Jae Song Lee, Latasha Harlins, Rodney King, and a City on Fire by Paula Yoo
- Shift Happens: The History of Labor in the United States by J. Albert Mann
Some of the best YA comics and manga—yes, two separate lists!:
- Call Me Iggy by Jorge Aguirre
- Halfway There by Christine Mari
- I’m the Grim Reaper, Vol. 1 by Graveweaver
- Karate Prom by Kyle Starks
- Pearl by Sherri L. Smith
- Punk Rock Karaoke by Bianca Xunise
- Watch Dogs Tokyo, Vol. 1 by Seiichi Shirato
- You and I Are Polar Opposites, Vol. 1 by Kocha Agasawa
And for best YA audiobooks:
- Fake Famous by Dana L. Davis, performed by the author
- Huda F Are You? and Huda F Cares? written by Huda Famy and performed by the author and a full cast
- Snowglobe by Soyoung Park and performed by Shannon Tyo, Greta Jung & Jeena Yi
