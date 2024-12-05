5 of the Best Books of 2024 You (Probably) Didn’t Read

The world of books and publishing works so far ahead that by early December, most of the “Best Books of 2024” lists have been out for many weeks. If you pay attention to these lists, you’ll see the same titles pop up over and over again—often for good reason! But there are an unfathomable amount of books published every year, and plenty of them are outstanding but don’t get the readership to make those lists.

That’s why I want to highlight five of my favorite reads from this year that I would bet you haven’t read. In fact, there’s a good chance you haven’t even heard of them. And that’s a shame, because they’re all brilliant. They range from nonfiction about hidden libraries around the world to SFF short stories from Palestinian authors to a queer folklore-inspired graphic novel.