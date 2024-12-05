It’s a scary time to be queer or trans in the U.S. right now, especially for multiple marginalized people. The Queer Books Database has put together a reading list that is all about queer people in other unprecedented times, from ancient history to the AIDS crisis and more. Titles include Never Say You Can’t Survive by Charlie Jane Anders and A Renaissance of Our Own by Rachel Cargle.

The introduction says, “The original title for this list was How We Survive but not all of us have. All I can really say is that we exist, and we always have. There is not a history, a time, or a people without us, and—whatever else the future looks like—there never will be.”