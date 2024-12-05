V.E. Schwab’s Toxic Lesbian Vampires Book Now Has a Cover, and More Queer Book Links
It’s time for another roundup of interesting queer book links from around the internet! Today, I have recommendations for books about queer survival, a cover reveal for V.E. Schwab’s upcoming “toxic lesbian vampires” book (yes, please!), queer holiday romances, a gift guide to LGBTQ picture books, and more.
We Have Always Been Here: Books About Queer History and Survival
It’s a scary time to be queer or trans in the U.S. right now, especially for multiple marginalized people. The Queer Books Database has put together a reading list that is all about queer people in other unprecedented times, from ancient history to the AIDS crisis and more. Titles include Never Say You Can’t Survive by Charlie Jane Anders and A Renaissance of Our Own by Rachel Cargle.
The introduction says, “The original title for this list was How We Survive but not all of us have. All I can really say is that we exist, and we always have. There is not a history, a time, or a people without us, and—whatever else the future looks like—there never will be.”
Cover Reveal for Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab
V. E. Schwab is the bestselling author of The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, the Shades of Magic series, and many others, and we now have a cover for her new book: Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil. In her Instagram announcement for the book, Schwab teased, “The toxic lesbian vampires are coming.” In a statement for People, Schwab said,
“For many years, and many books, I’ve tried to make my identity smaller, more palatable. I think this novel is a reckoning — both with myself and with my work. It’s unapologetic, a tale of hunger and the many shapes it takes. Hunger for life, for freedom, for love for more.”
“Toxic lesbian vampires” is an easy sell for me, so this is one of my most anticipated releases of 2025.
Queer Holiday Romances to Snuggle Up With
Get in the holiday spirit with these queer holiday romance novels! Most of them are about Christmas—I’d love to see more diverse queer holiday romances in the future. Personally, I loved Season of Love by Helena Greer, which is set on a Jewish-owned Christmas tree farm. Top of my TBR this month is I’ll Be Gone For Christmas by Georgia K. Boone, a take on The Holiday (I love that movie), but with a sapphic romance! Not on this list, but worth remembering, is The Nightmare Before Kissmas by Sara Raasch, which you are free to debate on whether it’s a Halloween or Christmas romance.
For even more, check out the LGBTQ Reads list of Queer YA Holiday Romance Books, including the upcoming I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm by Mariama J. Lockington.
The Best New LGBTQ Picture Books to Give This Holiday Season
Over at Mombian, they have a gift guide to LGBTQ picture books that came out this year, including titles where the queer content isn’t the focus, like The Girl Who Loves Bugs by Lily Murray and Jenny Løvlie. There are also picks for growing families, like All Our Love by Kari-Lynn Winters and Scot Ritchie; introductions to queer history, like The ABCs of Queer History by Seema Yasmin and Lucy Kirk; and books about specific family configurations and gender identities. These are great choices for the kids on your shopping list!
…and More Queer Book Links
As always, I can keep to just a few links, so here’s a collection of recent queer recommendation lists and more to grow your TBR.
Are you planning on doing any queer holiday reading this month? Let’s chat in the comments!
