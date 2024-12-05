Welcome the Changing Seasons With These 5 Children’s Books About Winter

This magical middle grade is like Practical Magic, but starring 13- and 14-year-olds. Every year on the winter solstice, people who visit the Ambrose Ensorcelled Cottage and make eye contact fall in love. The cottage is run by enchantresses, and 13-year-old Alice is one of their daughters. She desperately wants her mother to fall in love with her biological father, but when he visits on the solstice and looks her mother directly in the eyes, nothing happens. Alice later learns her family is cursed to never fall in love. Fourteen-year-old Ronan is visiting the town with his mother, who refuses to settle anywhere longer than a week. Ronan can see and speak to ghosts. His greatest wish is to settle down. He’s tired of moving from place to place and thinks the special magic in this small town might be the lure his mother needs to settle down. He just needs her to fall in love with someone there to seal the deal. This is a charming winter story perfect for kids interested in love and romance.