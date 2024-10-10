Cover Reveal of TRANS HISTORY: A GRAPHIC NOVEL by Alex L. Combs and Andrew Eakett

Learn more about trans history from Roman emperor Elagabalus to the Stonewall uprising with the upcoming Trans History: A Graphic Novel: From Ancient Times to the Present Day by Alex L. Combs and Andrew Eakett. This graphic nonfiction book comes out on May 13, 2025, and it explores diversity in human sex and gender around the world and across time, including how European definitions of gender spread across the globe.

Maia Kobabe, author of Gender Queer, calls Trans History a “well-researched, thoughtful, engaging look at trans and gender-nonconforming people through history and from all around the world. This book is very welcoming to newcomers but full of little gems for those of us who have been reading trans histories for years. Combs and Eakett come from within the trans community, and they also pass the mic to many other trans folks of different ages, races, nationalities, and identities to share non-white and non-Western experiences. A beautiful and compassionate primer!”