The Most Popular Horror Novels on Goodreads the Last 5 Years
The horror renaissance has done new book releases for the last few years good. The titles that have made it to many Goodreads members’ lists have been by mega bestsellers like Stephen King, sure, but they’ve also been by more authors of color, and have explored things like social issues and family trauma through the lens of horror. There also seems to be a thing with mushrooms.
Below is a sampling of the most popular horror books on Goodreads the last five years — a list compiled by looking at horror books with a 3.5 or higher rating that were found on members’ digital shelves the most.
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Institute by Stephen King
Bunny by Mona Awad
What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher
Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez
The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson
Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth
Dead Silence by S.A. Barnes
Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology, edited by Shane Hawk, Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.
Jackal by Erin E. Adams
Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova
For the full, 78-book list, visit Goodreads.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
More breaking news here
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Best New Books Out in October, According to Indie Booksellers
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- Bookshop.org Is Having a Sale On Banned Books
- These Authors are Geniuses: Meet the 2024 MacArthur Fellows
- 2024 National Book Awards Shortlist Announced
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Meryl Streep to Star in Adaptation of THE CORRECTIONS
- Beloved Actress Maggie Smith has Died at 89