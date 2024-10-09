The Most Popular Horror Novels on Goodreads the Last 5 Years

The horror renaissance has done new book releases for the last few years good. The titles that have made it to many Goodreads members’ lists have been by mega bestsellers like Stephen King, sure, but they’ve also been by more authors of color, and have explored things like social issues and family trauma through the lens of horror. There also seems to be a thing with mushrooms.

Below is a sampling of the most popular horror books on Goodreads the last five years — a list compiled by looking at horror books with a 3.5 or higher rating that were found on members’ digital shelves the most.

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Institute by Stephen King

Bunny by Mona Awad

What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson

Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth

Dead Silence by S.A. Barnes

Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology, edited by Shane Hawk, Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.

Jackal by Erin E. Adams

Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova

