10 More Books to Add to Your TBR in 2024!
We have reached the final months of 2024. While we’ve spent many of the past few weeks looking ahead to 2025, there’s still a lot left to happen this year. Your next favorite book might be one of these titles coming out in October, November, and December. So here are a few books to get excited about in the last months of 2024!
Feast While You Can by Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta (Grand Central Publishing, October 29) — Here’s a new one from the writing duo that brought us The View Was Exhausting. Angelina Sicco feels like an outsider as a lesbian living in a small town. But when her brother’s ex returns to town, a beast awakens that changes everything.
Masquerade by Mike Fu (Tin House Books, October 29) — Set in New York and Shang Hai, this novel follows the coming-of-age story of Meadow Liu. With an intriguing tale about a masked ball in 1930s Shang Hai, a haunted apartment, a stranger who speaks in riddles, and a mirror that plays tricks, this book has everything.
This Motherless Land by Nikki May (Mariner Books, October 29) — This one is an exciting new release from the author of Wahala. This Motherless Land is a retelling of Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park, set against the backdrop of Somerset and Lagos.
In Want of a Suspect by Tirzah Price (HarperTeen, November 12) — Speaking of retellings, Tirzah Price has made a name for herself as an author of Jane Austen retellings that change the stories into page-turning mysteries. But this one is a wholly original story that returns readers to two of the most beloved characters in literature: Lizzie Bennett and Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy.
The Burrow by Melanie Cheng (Tin House Books, November 12) — Set in the Australian suburbs, The Burrow is a story of family and loss. Parents Jin and Amy Lee adopt a rabbit for their daughter Lucie in the hopes it will help her heal after the devastating loss of her younger sister. But then a home invasion threatens to destroy everything.
The Magnificent Ruins by Nayantara Roy (Algonquin Books, November 12) —This multi-generational debut is being compared to Vikram Seth, Thrity Umrigar, and Rebecca. Lila De is living in Brooklyn and working as an editor at a prestigious New York publishing house. But after discovering that she’s inherited her family’s ancestral home, she returns to Kolkata.
Mallory in Full Color by Elisa Stone Leahy (Quill Tree Books, November 19) — This middle grade novel follows Mallory Marsh, who is so good at presenting the version of herself to the world that she thinks people want to see. But when her webcomic goes viral, everyone will know the real her.
When Mimi Went Missing by Suja Sukumar (Soho Teen, November 19) — This YA mystery is filled with twists and turns. Tanvi and Mimi are cousins, but they’ve always thought of each other as sisters. One morning, Tanvi wakes up with a bump on her head and no memory of what happened the night before. Even worse, her cousin is missing.
Darkly by Marisha Pessl (Delacorte Press, November 26) — Here’s the latest from the author of Night Film. Dia is obsessed with game designer Louisiana Veda, so when the Louisiana Veda Foundation offers up an internship, Dia (and every other high schooler in the world) rushes to apply. With so much competition, Dia is delighted (and shocked) when she is offered an internship along with six other kids. But who is Louisiana Veda really? And why was Dia chosen?
Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet by Samantha Allen (Zando, December 3) — A supernatural rom-com unlike anything else you’ve ever read. When memoirist Adam Gallagher is hired to ghostwrite the autobiography of A-list actor Roland Rogers, he’s not sure what to expect. He certainly couldn’t have anticipated that Roland would be a ghost, communicating through a kitchen speaker.
What books are you looking forward to reading in the remaining months of 2024? Feel free to share with us your faves! There’s still a lot of reading left to do this year.
