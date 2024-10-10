10 More Books to Add to Your TBR in 2024!

We have reached the final months of 2024. While we’ve spent many of the past few weeks looking ahead to 2025, there’s still a lot left to happen this year. Your next favorite book might be one of these titles coming out in October, November, and December. So here are a few books to get excited about in the last months of 2024!

Feast While You Can by Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta (Grand Central Publishing, October 29) — Here’s a new one from the writing duo that brought us The View Was Exhausting. Angelina Sicco feels like an outsider as a lesbian living in a small town. But when her brother’s ex returns to town, a beast awakens that changes everything.

Masquerade by Mike Fu (Tin House Books, October 29) — Set in New York and Shang Hai, this novel follows the coming-of-age story of Meadow Liu. With an intriguing tale about a masked ball in 1930s Shang Hai, a haunted apartment, a stranger who speaks in riddles, and a mirror that plays tricks, this book has everything.