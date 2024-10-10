The 50 U.S. Writers I Would Bet on to Win The Nobel Prize…Someday

There is possibly no more humbling experience for some who consider themselves reasonably well-read than looking at the betting odds for the Nobel Prize in Literature. There are usually a few familiar names, but the greater portion are unfamiliar (unless, of course, they were on the sheet last year). There are entire literary traditions and careers out there in the world that I am not only not conversant in but wholly unaware of. There are still so many more books here in my own country that I will never get to: the existence of similar repositories of interesting work is hard to fathom (This brings to mind the truism in mathematics that some infinities are bigger than others. Mull that one for a bit).

That the best odds you can get are 10/1 shows that predicting the Nobel in any given year is tough sledding. But what if you could bet on an author’s lifetime chance of winning the Nobel? Perhaps the rise of prediction markets has me primed to engage in probabilistic thinking like this, but after kicking it around, I thought that making a list of the 50 U.S. authors (either living and working in the U.S. or U.S. citizens living abroad) that I thought most likely to win the Nobel at some point.