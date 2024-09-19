6 New YA Releases to Enjoy for Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month, Plus YA Book News: September 19, 2024

Almudena never met her father, Xavier, but she’ll be spending the summer with him while her mom is on a solo trip. Her Guatemalan father is happy to see Almudena, but he has a lot of expectations for her, including helping him fix up his run-down brownstone. She’s struggling, too, to understand him because her Spanish is not as good as his.

As Almudena gets to know the locals in this Latin American neighborhood, she’s further confused about her identity and her heritage, as so many expectations are put on her for how to dress, talk, and even how to act. She feels lost trying to navigate her background with being judged for not being brown enough.

It’s a big summer of change for Almudena, and it’s one she’ll ultimately be glad she gets for how much it helps her truly understand who she is and what it means to have family.