20 Must-Read Spacefaring Comics and Graphic Novels

When a pregnant Nigerian American doctor, Future Nwafor Chukwuebuka, smuggles an illegal alien plant through security at LaGuardia International and Interstellar Airport, strange things start to happen. A growing population of African and shape-shifting alien immigrants in the South Bronx battle against travel bans and discrimination — and now Future and her plant are among them.

Okay, yes, slightly less space-faring since it’s set on Earth, but since it deals so heavily with aliens, I think LaGuardia still earns its place on this list.