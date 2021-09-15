16 Of The Best Romance Manhwa For Every Romance Reader

Reading manhwa gives me a serotonin boost. You can be so tired and grumpy getting back from a long day at work and as soon as you start reading that new chapter from the manhwa you so love, I swear your day becomes a little bit better. They have something that just completely gives you joy. The way they are written and the art itself, it’s a powerful duo that can become a life-long favorite. I decided to create a list of the best romance manhwa you can find right now.

With the past two years that we’ve had, I think people crave romance content more than ever. I would think it’s because of the happily ever after that you know you’re going to get. You might experience heartache and painful feelings throughout the manhwa, but you know that by the time you arrive at the end, romance-wise, it’s going to be a happy ending.

So I have a feeling that maybe that’s why we are seeing a growth in romance manhwa. I swear two, three years ago I couldn’t find that many manhwas that had a romantic central plot. But now, I cannot help but smile every time I go on Webtoon or Tapas and see the collection of romance manhwa blessing our lives. From grumpy doctors to Hades himself, you can really find any type of content, tropes, archetypes, characters, in these next romance manhwa.

Suitor Armor by Purpah A historical fantasy romance set in Medieval times, Suitor Armor is about a lady-in-waiting Lucia and her life in the palace. She thought getting through the royal wedding events was going to be the hardest part of her new life. That is until she meets a dashing, mysterious knight in shining armor named Modeus and finds out he’s in fact an enchanted suit of armor without a soul!

To Love Your Enemy by Jungyoon and Taegeon Yeonhee Bae has mastered the life of lying through everything, but when she runs into someone who knows a secret from her past, her wish to live a perfect life begins to look quite impossible.

Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe Modern, glamorous, entertaining. Lore Olympus is a phenomenon that needs no introduction. Once upon a time, Hades made Aphrodite mad. To get revenge, she planned to put Persephone in his car, taking her all the way to the Underworld realm, unbeknown to Persephone. This is the start of how Hades and Persephone fall in love.

Positively Yours by kang ki and Lee jung One of the best romance manhwa you can possibly read is Positively Yours. A cute romcom with the unexpected pregnancy trope! After finding out her best friend and crush are now dating, Hee-won decides to be wild for one night and have a one-night stand with a handsome stranger. But this very satisfying one-night stand has now turned into more — she’s pregnant!

Robber x Lover by PENGKI Ji Ho is back in college after a leave of absence, but it still feels weird for him to return to his normal classes. Then, he manages to snag a killer offer for a place to rent! Arriving at the apartment though, he finds a robber inside. But what’s weird about this robber is that he does not want to rob any valuables, but is rather intrigued by this story Ji Ho wrote in his old notebooks.

A Business Proposal by Perilla, NARAK, Haehwa and Guava Farm With a Korean drama just recently announced, A Business Proposal has to be on your list of romance manhwa to read. Ha-ri agrees to go on a blind date instead of her best friend and pretend to be a super-vixen to end all of her unwanted marriage proposals. But she never thought her company’s hot new CEO would be the one walking through the doors!

Midnight Poppy Land by Lilydusk Mafia romance fans, this one’s for you! One day, Poppy is driving her scooter after witnessing her boyfriend cheating on her, and accidentally crashes, finding a bloody shoe. Mistakenly taking some evidence, she gets involved with the mafia, especially an intimidating bodyguard…

Arousing Taste by Eriae. Reuniting with a childhood friend after years apart changes things, right? Our protagonist finds out that the woman who has returned is determined to make her hers.

Heesu in Class 2 by Lily Heesu’s life revolves around his best friend who also happens to be his secret crush. He has no problem giving girl advice to him and hearing his problems. But then, one day, Heesu hears his name through the schools’ halls… “Got a love problem? Find Heesu in Class 2 and he’ll tell you what to do!” Soon after Heesu finds himself the center of attention.

Fools Remastered by Youngha and Bakdam This remastered Fools edition will give you the same swoony emotions but with such a new, unique look! Definitely one of the best and cutest romance manhwa I’ve ever read. Eunki has always been an introvert. He keeps to himself rather than going to parties. But when he shows his face at a specific party, Eunki meets Jungwoo, a cute, peppy freshman.

Sound of Bread by miqin, scarlozet and Kisai Entertainment Kimmie can hear tastes as music. Kale is a rude apprentice at a bakery in Paris who says and does whatever he wants. She can’t stand him, but she can’t stay away from the bread he bakes because it has the most beautiful music she has ever heard!

SubZero by Junepurr A fantasy romance manhwa with DRAGONS! For Clove, the last princess of a near-extinct Dragon clan, she would do anything to save her family, even marry her sworn enemy so she can bring peace to her land.

Miss Abbott and The Doctor by Maripaz Villar The cutest, coziest historical romance, Miss Abbott and the Doctor is a must-read if you love reading manhwa and romance! Cati is a chaotic personality who doesn’t get along with the new doctor in town. Every time they meet at events or on the streets, they can’t help but bicker and prank each other (well, mostly Cati is the one doing the pranking!). She’s sunshine, he’s stoic. But these two have the most adorable, feel-good love story in the world.

Devil Number 4 by jangjin and woombeee When a very unlucky college student is at her wit’s ends, the devil decides to make his entrance. He’s ready to offer her everything she wants if only she agrees to give him her soul.

Relationship Guidelines by EPUM Kissed by her best friend, Jiwon doesn’t know what to do. Their constant game of who is the cat and who is the mouse is so entertaining you just have to pick it up immediately. Found out how these childhood friends tiptoe around their newfound relationship!

Love in Spring by DiDi and Ssal His heart doesn’t skip for any girl. Her heart swoons for every single guy. The funny thing is that when they meet at college orientation, Jihoon’s heart goes wild for Sol. But Sol can finally breathe around a man. He needs to find a way to win her heart now!

If you’re not sure where to read manhwa, check out these 6 places where you can read them! Now you won’t be missing out on your favorite stories and will be able to catch up on your most anticipated chapters each week. For more manhwa from different genres, we also can help you with that.