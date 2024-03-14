What are You Reading This Week — March 14, 2024

Another option to keep in mind is the Teen Banned Book Club at NYPL, which has regular virtual author events. The next one is April 25th, for The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee, and the title is available for free through the NYPL ereader app.

I've been trying to keep an eye out for upcoming virtual author events, so let me know in the comments if there are any that you know of that should be on my radar!

Next up, I have some more recommendations for Task #4: Read a history book by a BIPOC author from all of you. I also have my reading updates, including my progress through the challenge so far.