What are You Reading This Week — March 14, 2024
Hello again, Read Harder readers! Hmm, there has to be a better collective name for us. Any suggestions?
Today, I wanted to give you a heads up for a couple of upcoming online author events, if you're looking for one to complete Task #14: Read a book by an author with an upcoming event (virtual or in person) and then attend the event. First is Roxane Gay's Audacious Book Club, which is hosting an author event for Tommy Orange and his new book, Wandering Stars. Since part of this book is set in 1864, it can also complete Task #10: Read a historical fiction book by an Indigenous author.
Another option to keep in mind is the Teen Banned Book Club at NYPL, which has regular virtual author events. The next one is April 25th, for The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee, and the title is available for free through the NYPL ereader app.
I've been trying to keep an eye out for upcoming virtual author events, so let me know in the comments if there are any that you know of that should be on my radar!
Next up, I have some more recommendations for Task #4: Read a history book by a BIPOC author from all of you. I also have my reading updates, including my progress through the challenge so far.
What have you been reading this week? Let's chat in the comments section! Also, do you have any upcoming virtual author events you're looking forward to?
