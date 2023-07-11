Misc Deals

Book Box Sets on Sale for 50% Off (Or More!) During Amazon Prime Days

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

July 11th and 12th are Amazon Prime Days, and there are a ton of sales for Prime members going on. One of the themed sales is boxed book sets! These prices are for the physical books, not the ebooks. These are just a sampling of the boxed sets on sale: check out the full sale on Amazon.

Also check out the best Prime Day deals for readers, including sales on bookshelves, reading chairs, ereaders, and more.

Jane Austen: The Complete Works 7-Book Boxed Set
$70 Jane Austen: The Complete Works 7-Book Boxed Set by Jane Austen
Stormlight Archive Mass Market Boxed Set
$17 Stormlight Archive Mass Market Boxed Set by Brandon Sanderson
Colleen Hoover 3-Book Boxed Set
$22 Colleen Hoover 3-Book Boxed Set by Colleen Hoover
Outlander 4-Copy Boxed Set
$19 Outlander 4-Copy Boxed Set by Diana Gabaldon
Maus I & II Paperback Box Set
$13 Maus I & II Paperback Box Set by Art Spiegelman
Three-Body Problem Boxed Set
$23 Three-Body Problem Boxed Set by Cixin Liu
The Rupi Kaur Boxed Set
$11 The Rupi Kaur Boxed Set by Rupi Kaur
Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Kyoshi Novels
$27 Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Kyoshi Novels by F. C. Yee
The Giver Quartet Box Set
$21 The Giver Quartet Box Set by Lois Lowry
His Dark Materials 3-Book Paperback Boxed Set
$10 His Dark Materials 3-Book Paperback Boxed Set by Philip Pullman
How to Train Your Dragon: The Complete Series
$34 How to Train Your Dragon: The Complete Series by Cressida Cowell
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series Collection 1-21
$68 Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series Collection 1-21 by Jeff Kinney
The Octonauts: Underwater Adventures Box Set
$24 The Octonauts: Underwater Adventures Box Set by Meomi
Dr. Seuss's Classic Collection
$34 Dr. Seuss's Classic Collection by Dr. Seuss
