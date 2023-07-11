Misc Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Book Deals

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

July 11th and 12th are Prime Days, so Amazon has a ton of sales for members going on right now — including on books! We've rounded up some of the best Prime Day book deals available. These are all for paperbacks or hardcovers, not ebooks!

Also be sure to check out the boxed book sets on sale and the best Prime Day deals for readers, including sales on bookshelves, reading chairs, ereaders, and more.

Circe
$7 Circe by Madeline Miller
Conversations with Friends
$8 Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
The Vanishing Half
$8 The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau
$11 The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Victory City
$17 Victory City by Salman Rushdie
Maame
$12 Maame by Jessica George
Star Wars Timelines
$25 Star Wars Timelines by Kristin Baver
Marvel Encyclopedia, New Edition
$14 Marvel Encyclopedia, New Edition by DK
Neon Gods
$8 Neon Gods by Katee Robert
On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous
$10 On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
The Lord of the Rings: Special Edition
$91 The Lord of the Rings: Special Edition by J.R.R. Tolkien
The Silmarillion: Illustrated by J.R.R. Tolkien
$26 The Silmarillion: Illustrated by J.R.R. Tolkien by J.R.R. Tolkien
A Psalm for the Wild-Built
$13 A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
Severance
$8 Severance by Ling Ma
One Last Stop
$6 One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
What's For Dessert
$16 What's For Dessert by Claire Saffitz
The Sentence
$12 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
The Woman in the Library
$7 The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill
Olga Dies Dreaming
$10 Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez
She Is a Haunting
$6 She Is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran
