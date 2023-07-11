Misc Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Readers

July 11th and 12th are Prime Days, which means there are a lot of sales on Amazon for Prime members. We've scoured the site for the best deals for readers, from ereaders to reading chairs to bookshelves and more. This round up is for reading accessories — we'll highlight the best sales on books separately. If you see anything you're interested in, we recommend acting fast: several items sold out as we were putting together this list! These are all active at the time of writing, but they may not last long.

Tablets and eReaders

Kindle Paperwhite
$90 Kindle Paperwhite by Amazon
Kindle Oasis
$165 Kindle Oasis by Amazon
Kindle Scribe
$255 Kindle Scribe by Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
$90 Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet by Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
$55 Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet by Amazon
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
$55 Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet by Amazon
Bookshelves

6 Tier Tree Bookshelf
$40 6 Tier Tree Bookshelf by Hoctieon
3 Tier Cube Bookcase
$88 3 Tier Cube Bookcase by LEYAOYAO
Simply Home 5-Shelf Bookcase
$51 Simply Home 5-Shelf Bookcase by FURINNO JAYA
Set of 4 Floating Wood Shelves
$14 Set of 4 Floating Wood Shelves by AMADA HOMEFURNISHING
Reading Chairs

Alisa Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair
$127 Alisa Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair by Christopher Knight Home
Grey Lounge Chair
$149 Grey Lounge Chair by Baxton Studio
Hammock Chair
$41 Hammock Chair by Y- STOP
Toddman High-Back Velvet Club Chair
$168 Toddman High-Back Velvet Club Chair by Christopher Knight Home
Reading Lights

LED Neck Reading Light
$19 LED Neck Reading Light by Glocusent
LED Rechargeable Book Light
$17 LED Rechargeable Book Light by Gritin
LED Desk Lamp
$15 LED Desk Lamp by Dott Arts
Dimmable Bedside Lamp
$15 Dimmable Bedside Lamp by THAUSDAS
