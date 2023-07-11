The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Readers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

July 11th and 12th are Prime Days, which means there are a lot of sales on Amazon for Prime members. We've scoured the site for the best deals for readers, from ereaders to reading chairs to bookshelves and more. This round up is for reading accessories — we'll highlight the best sales on books separately. If you see anything you're interested in, we recommend acting fast: several items sold out as we were putting together this list! These are all active at the time of writing, but they may not last long.

Tablets and eReaders

Bookshelves

Reading Chairs

Reading Lights