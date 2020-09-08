This might be one of my favorite books of the first half of 2020 so I can’t stop thinking about it. Jemisin has managed to find a way to touch on every issue that we are dealing with today. To briefly summarize the plot, cities can become alive with individual people basically becoming local gods/protector of the city. But there are forces that want to stop cities from becoming alive. New York is on the verge of life but something goes wrong. Five strangers embodying the five boroughs of NYC have to band together to save the city from dark forces.

A momental scene in the book touches on the challenges that nonprofits have when it comes to taking donations. (I want to credit my fellow panelist, Michelle Muri, who brought up this point at a recent Town Hall meeting of Community Centered Fundraising. Muri is behind the podcast “The Ethical Rainmaker.” CCF is working to make fundraising more equitable).

There’s a point in the book when a small nonprofit has the opportunity to receive a life-changing gift, but at a huge price to their mission and ethics. Nonprofits across the country are having to make a choice to accept a large gift that may be at odds with their mission or result in a pivot that may not be ideal to their mission or risk losing critical funding. We’ve seen the scandals with institutions receiving money from ethically perilous people and organizations, notably like Jeffrey Epstein. The book really puts it in a stark light on the hard choices that nonprofits have to make when faced with this kind of money and the power that wealthy philanthropists can wield over nonprofits.