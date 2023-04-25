This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to the second quarter of YA graphic novel and comics releases! I usually only do quarterly new release round ups because it can be difficult to find enough books for a quarterly round up, let alone a monthly one, but I am delighted to say that this quarter is probably one of the most packed release seasons for the graphic format that I’ve seen in quite a while! That will surely make lots of readers very happy and will be great for stacking your summer reading lists.

This quarter, you can expect some great new standalone books from new voices, some amazing personal stories and memoirs, and of course, new entries in some of your favorite franchises, like DC and Disney’s Twisted Tales. This quarter also sees a lot of great queer reads, a translated graphic novel, an Austen retelling, and an adaptation of a bestselling YA book you may recognize. And although I didn’t include it in this list, make sure you are on the lookout for the movie tie-in edition of American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang, which drops in April — just in time for the TV show to premiere on Disney+ in May!

Let’s dive in!

¡Ay, Mija!: My Bilingual Summer in Mexico by Christine Suggs (April 4) When Christine is sent to Mexico to visit their grandparents and tía, they feel a little adrift in the country where their mother was born. But as they slowly make connections with their family and soak in life in Mexico, they start to feel a little more at ease…until their mom joins the trip, and their two worlds collide in surprising ways.

Danger and Other Unknown Risks by Ryan North and Erica Henderson (April 4) In a timeline where the world ends on January 1, 2000 and magic only sort of saves it, we find Marguerite de Pruitt and her dog Daisy who must find a way to help stabilize our world before it all collapses in on itself. What would possibly go wrong?

Pardalita by Joana Estrela, translated by Lyn Miller-Lachmann (April 18) In this slice of life graphic novel, Raquel is a Portuguese teen living in a small town, unhappy with her life and her parents’ divorce and trying to figure out what’s next. When she meets Pardalita, a beautiful older girl, they become friends and then Raquel falls for her, forcing her to think about her sexuality and what she really wants.

Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story by Sarah Kuhn and Arielle Jovellanos (April 18) Lois Lane’s summer internship in National City is not going the way she planned. She’s got roommate troubles, work troubles, and she’s not doing any writing — just fetching endless cups of coffee. But when she uncovers a scandal, she must decide how far she’s willing to go in order to expose it, and whether or not her actions will help her achieve her dreams.

Sunshine by Jarrett J. Krosoczka In his follow up to Hey, Kiddo, Krosoczka recounts his time in high school working at a camp for very ill kids and their families. Although he was nervous at first about working with kids facing life-threatening and terminal illnesses, he soon finds that there is joy in spending time with people who make the most of every moment, and it turns out to be a life-changing experience.

Hungry Ghost by Victoria Ying (April 25) Valerie Chu is thin. And everyone thinks she’s happy. But what no one knows is that she’d had an eating disorder for years and she’s managed to hide it from everyone. But when she experiences tragedy, Valeries finds herself forced to reassess her priorities and find a way to get well, even as it takes her away from all that she’s known.

Every Day: The Graphic Novel by David Levithan and Dion MBD (May 2) In this graphic novel adaptation of the bestselling book, A is a person who wakes up in a different body every day and is forced to go about that other person’s day. A is resigned to this and tries to make as few waves as possible in the other person’s life, but when they wake up in Justin’s body and fall for his girlfriend Rhiannon, A starts taking risks to figure out how to be with her.

Visions of the Crow by Wanda John-Kehewin, Nicole Marie Burton, and Kielamel Sibal (May 4) Damon has enough on his plate with a mom who is barely keeping it together, a pack of bullies at school, and a girl who won’t leave him alone. The last thing he needs is a random crow to be following him around wherever he goes. But when he’s struck with a vision, he’s forced to ask some big questions about who he really is and travel through space and time to find his destiny.

The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz (May 9) Lady Camembert lives in a land where women cannot inherit, so upon her father’s death, she disguises herself as a man and heads to the capital city, determined to make her fortune. But when she catches the attention of Princess Brie, her plans are thwarted as they grow closer and her secret threatens to be exposed.

Constellations by Kate Glasheen (May 9) Wherever Claire goes, they’re plagued by questions about their gender identity and expression, which isn’t easy in 1980s New York. And when a dependency on alcohol sends Claire into court-ordered rehab, they find solace in a group of misfits just like them. But as they undergo treatment and get closer to release, Claire can’t help but wonder if they have what it takes to stay sober.

Basil and Oregano by Melissa Caprilglione (May 16) Basil Eyres and Arabella Oregano are two students at Porta Bella Magiculinary Academy, a school for magical cooking. In their final year of school, they find themselves falling for each other while preparing for a food festival that could decide their future, but Basil suspects Arabella is hiding something. And when her secret is exposed, it could change everything for Basil.

Lost in Taiwan by Mark Crilley (May 23) Paul isn’t as enthused as his brother Theo to be traveling to Taiwan, but he’s stuck on the trip regardless. When a short trip to a shop leaves Paul hopelessly lost — and without a phone or an understanding of the language to help him navigate — he’s forced to open his eyes to the cityscape around him in order to find his way.

Northranger by Rey Terciero and Bre Indigo (June 6) Cade loves horror movies, but his idea of something truly scary is being forced to work as a ranch hand in Texas to help his family earn extra money. One bright spot? Henry, a fellow ranch hand who has his own enigmatic secrets that has Cade curious to know more. But things get complicated when Cade begins to pry and Henry seems reluctant to open up in this retelling of Northanger Abbey.

The Faint of Heart by Kerilynn Wilson (June 13) In this allegorical tale, June is living in a world where a Scientist has discovered that all negative emotions disappear if you remove your heart. So people do — except June. The pressure of being the only one with a heart is getting to June, though…until she finds an abandoned heart in a jar, leading her on an unexpected journey.

Part of Your World by Stephanie Kate Strohm, Kelly and Nichole Matthews (June 13) It’s the tale you know well, but flipped. What if Ariel had never defeated Ursula, and Ursula took her place on land alongside Eric, defeating Ariel’s father and leaving her a silent queen below the sea? Now Ariel has heard whispered that her father might still be alive, and she decides it’s time to face Ursula one more.

