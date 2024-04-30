12 Must-Read New Romance Books Out in May 2024

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre.

Growing up, May meant that the end of school was near. As such, the month always had a heightened feeling of anticipation. Most of my peers likely looked forward to sleeping in, going on family vacations, and playing video games. Me, though? I looked forward to all that free reading time.

I had this mentality even when I was in college. One may think that, as an English major, I wouldn’t want to read at all in the summer, but I read as much, if not more. I could read what I wanted rather than what was assigned. Even when I was taking summer courses, I always took core classes rather than ones for my major, since it allotted me that freedom in my reading choices.