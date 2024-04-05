7 New Manga Releases to Enjoy in April 2024

Patricia Thang is an educator located in Los Angeles. Though a native Angeleno through and through, her heart also belongs to Tokyo, where much of her family is from. Besides books, she is an enthusiastic devourer of many things, including podcasts, television, and J-pop. She realizes there’s not enough time in the world to consume all of that content, but she’s trying anyway. Other endeavors to which she has dedicated herself include cuddling her dogs until they’re annoyed and taste-testing every vegan ice cream she can find. Twitter: @aintnopthang

Happy April, readers! It feels like just yesterday I was talking to y’all about the Japanese concept of shinseikatsu, the time of year when people get to start fresh in conjunction with the start of the new fiscal year. But shinseikatsu is in April, which means it was an entire year ago! Dang. Anyway, in keeping with shinseikatsu, ‘tis the season for new beginnings and renewal, which also means the renewal of this regularly scheduled new manga release roundup programming to a quarterly cadence! So have no fear, we will still be bringing you the best new manga releases, just at three-month intervals going forward.

For this first edition of our revamped new manga roundup, we’ve got plenty of excellent titles of all sorts to choose from! Whether you’re a long-time manga lover, exploring the medium for the first time, or somewhere in between, there’s something for everyone here. This month, enjoy an inspiring story of teens working together to make their dreams in the beauty and fashion world a reality, a fun romance between two gamers that also inspired a popular anime series, an action-packed dark fantasy about a brother’s devotion to protect his family, and more. Plus, we’ve got a few extra recommendations for titles that are due to be coming in May and June to keep all you readers satisfied until we next meet.