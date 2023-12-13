New Dune: Part Two Trailer Dropped

The third official trailer for Dune: Part Two has been released, and it opens with Chani comforting Paul after he has one of his recurring nightmares.

Since the first movie, the two characters have grown much closer. They share several heartfelt moments and even a kiss in the vast Arrakis desert as the trailer dives in and out of battle scenes.

New characters and their actors are introduced as well. Austin Butler, for starters, is barely recognizable as the “psychotic” black and white Feyd-Rautha, and Christopher Walken speaks of assassins as The Emperor.

Though Paul sees many futures in which the Harkonnens win over House Atreides and the Fremen, he also sees a sliver of a chance of victory — but it involves the terrifying Arrakis sandworms.

As with other Denis Villeneuve-directed movies, the visuals are stunning and Hans Zimmer’s musical score builds up tension expertly in the two and a half minutes the trailer lasts.

The movie is out March 1, 2024.