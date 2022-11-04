11 New Comics to Devour in November

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There’s a chill in the air, color in the leaves, and we’re all breaking out our blankets and sweaters. If you’re here, you like snuggling up with a good book especially as the weather turns colder, and comic books are no exception. There’s no better time to grab a hefty omnibus than when I have the padding of a blanket on my lap. As Jack Frost starts his work, I can read about heroes and villains with fire abilities to warm me up.

Of course, there are hundreds of comic book issues that come out every month and November is no exception. Most of them are the newest issue of a long- or short-running series, which makes them very hard to jump into. Continuity is both one of the greatest strengths and greatest weaknesses of comics. This list focuses on #1 issues, collections, and graphic novels.

November has it all in the world of glossies. Superheroes old and new, vampires, Eisner Award nominees, spies, and science fiction. Each one is either standalone or a great point to jump into a new series. Check this list and call your local comic book shop because you need these new comics in November on your pull list.

November 1 and 2 Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 by Mark Silvestri and Greg Capullo Mark Silvestri coming back to Batman? Every kid who grew up reading ’90s comics is ready for this. In this DC Black Label series, Harley and Commissioner Gordon are both missing. Only an uneasy alliance between The Dark Knight and The Clown Prince could possibly save them both.

Deadpool #1 by Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo Deadpool is back! He never really left, popping up left and right throughout the many Marvel universes, always breaking the fourth wall and engaging in hijinks. But now he’s back in a new, ongoing series penned by the incredible Alyssa Wong, and I’m here for it.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Die by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans Kieron Gillen is a superstar comic book writer, and this book collects the first 20 issues of Die in gorgeous hardcover. In this dark fantasy, a group of fortysomethings suddenly have to face a horror come to life from their days of tabletop roleplaying as teens. It’s great fun and so imaginative.

Tiger Division #1 by Emily Kim and Creees Lee If you love superheroes, then you have to love a good team book. Solo heroes are fun, but it’s only when their personalities clash that those characters really come to life. You know The Avengers and the X-Men, now say hello to Tiger Division, South Korea’s powerhouse superhero team. White Fox leads a team of new superheroes in the Marvel universe.

November 9 Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and Iban Coello The first family of Marvel is back with a new ongoing series, and I’m just drooling over that Alex Ross cover art as I write this. This new series focuses back on the core Fantastic Four characters, beginning with a Groundhog Day-esque time loop. This has to be one of the most anticipated new comics in November.

Two Graves #1 by Genevieve Valentine, Annie Wu, and Ming Doyle This retelling of the Persephone myth is unlike anything you’ve ever read. Death and the Maiden go on a roadtrip. Sounds simple, but nothing is ever simple with these two. Mundane life and supernatural powers combine for a beautiful, intimate, and yet otherworldly story.

November 16 Killadelphia Book One by Rodney Barnes and Jason Shaw Alexander When a small-town cop comes back to Philly to bury his murdered father, he discovers more than just corruption and crime in the City of Brotherly Love. He finds vampires. This hardcover collects the first 12 issues of the series and all five issues of the werewolf tie-in, Elysium Gardens.

Voyagis #1 by Sumeyye Kesgin Ready for the writing debut of superstar artist Sumeyye Kesgin? This wild sci-fi miniseries begins here. One of Earth’s Voyager probes wound up on an alien planet ravaged by a black hole. Seeing so little hope around them, Sen sees the probe as a beacon of hope and is determined to find where it came from.

November 23 Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1 by Jason Aaron and Alexandre Tefenkgi Jason Aaron has won and earned every comic book writing accolade imaginable, and now he’s teaming with three art teams to create this post-apocalyptic trilogy. In a world laid low by environmental catastrophe, Maceo and Mezzy find each other. Can they find hope in each other as the world is falling apart? This love story is definitely one of the new comics in November I’m excited about.

November 29 and 30 Nubia & the Justice League Special by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Stephanie Williams, Amancay Nahuelpan, and Alitha Martinez Believe it or not, Nubia was created in the DC universe 50 years ago. To celebrate, she’s joining the Justice League and this one-shot special collects a small army of talented artists and writers to tell a few great stories of this amazing Amazon. Diana isn’t the only wonderful woman deserving time in the DC spotlight.

Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer by Seanan McGuire and Fabiana Mascolo Here’s one for all the Magic: The Gathering fans, written by award-winning novelist Seanan McGuire. First off, this series will answer the question: what is a lithomancer? It’s also going to give the story behind the planeswalker, behind the cards. I normally don’t go in for these sorts of comics, but I’m here since McGuire is at the pen.

That only scratches the surface of the great comics coming out in November, but what a fine dozen scratches they are. What new comics are you looking forward to this month?