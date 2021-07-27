Comic-Con@Home Presents the 2021 Eisner Award Winners

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We now have the new Eisner Award winners! They were announced on Friday, July 23, in a virtual ceremony hosted by voice actor/comedian Phil LaMarr. These awards are sponsored by ComiXology, and they’re usually handed out in a very fancy gala ceremony at Comic-Con International: San Diego. But because we’re still avoiding large groups of people thanks to COVID, this year the whole convention was held online.

Winner of Best Publication for Kids and Best Adaptation from Another Medium

For those who don’t know, the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards are like the “Oscars” of the comics world. So every year, a panel of judges give out these awards in more than two dozen categories, celebrating the best creators and publications of the past year in categories like Best Single Issue or Best New Series. Plus, they also induct new creators into their Hall of Fame.

This year’s top winner was Gene Luen Yang, who took home three awards: Best Publication for Kids and Best Adaptation from Another Medium for Superman Smashes the Klan, and Best Publication for Teens for Dragon Hoops.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

But there are a bunch of other fun categories, so let’s take a look at some of the winners, shall we?

Eisner Award Winners

Best Single Issue

Sports Is Hell by Ben Passmore

Best Limited Series

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen by Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber

Best New Series

Black Widow by Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande

Best Writer/Artist

Junji Ito for Remina and Venus in the Blind Spot

Best Comics-Related Book

Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books by Ken Quattro

Best Digital Comic

Friday by Ed Brubaker and Marcos Martin

Best Webcomic

Crisis Zone by Simon Hanselmann (which you can read on Instagram!)

Check out the complete list of this year’s Eisner Award winners on their website! Or you can watch the ceremony on YouTube. And take a look at our favorite comics from 2020 parts 1 and 2!