Comic-Con@Home Presents the 2021 Eisner Award Winners
We now have the new Eisner Award winners! They were announced on Friday, July 23, in a virtual ceremony hosted by voice actor/comedian Phil LaMarr. These awards are sponsored by ComiXology, and they’re usually handed out in a very fancy gala ceremony at Comic-Con International: San Diego. But because we’re still avoiding large groups of people thanks to COVID, this year the whole convention was held online.
For those who don’t know, the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards are like the “Oscars” of the comics world. So every year, a panel of judges give out these awards in more than two dozen categories, celebrating the best creators and publications of the past year in categories like Best Single Issue or Best New Series. Plus, they also induct new creators into their Hall of Fame.
This year’s top winner was Gene Luen Yang, who took home three awards: Best Publication for Kids and Best Adaptation from Another Medium for Superman Smashes the Klan, and Best Publication for Teens for Dragon Hoops.
But there are a bunch of other fun categories, so let’s take a look at some of the winners, shall we?
Eisner Award Winners
Best Single Issue
Sports Is Hell by Ben Passmore
Best Limited Series
Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen by Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber
Best New Series
Black Widow by Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande
Best Writer/Artist
Junji Ito for Remina and Venus in the Blind Spot
Best Comics-Related Book
Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books by Ken Quattro
Best Digital Comic
Friday by Ed Brubaker and Marcos Martin
Best Webcomic
Crisis Zone by Simon Hanselmann (which you can read on Instagram!)
Check out the complete list of this year’s Eisner Award winners on their website! Or you can watch the ceremony on YouTube. And take a look at our favorite comics from 2020 parts 1 and 2!