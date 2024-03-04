New Bookish Puzzles To Try Your Hand At
One of my self-care rituals is doing a puzzle. There is something about turning off the screens and engaging in an activity that is tactile, and that does not require me to create something on my own. The pieces are there, the picture is there, and my job is to make the pieces create the picture.
I often pair my puzzling with something else, though. It’s when I catch up on podcasts, listen to new music, or, most commonly, listen to an audiobook. I love doing a bookish puzzle with a book and find it to be relaxing while also helping me catch up on my TBR.
As someone who has and does a lot of puzzles, I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to round up some of the new bookish puzzles to hit the streets. These are book-themed puzzles which released in the last year or so, and chances are that you haven’t seen them around yet (or certainly not as frequently as some of the bookish puzzles that have been a staple for a lot of us since 2020). These are creative, these are fun, and these would make excellent gifts for the book lover in your life. That, of course, includes you.
Starting off strong, we have this delightful and fun puzzle from Mudpuppy—one of my favorites—featuring a packed wizard library. $15.
Continuing with solid Mudpuppy puzzles is this puzzle with images representing both contemporary and historical banned books. $15.
Appropriately named Mayhem In The Library, not only do you have the opportunity to put together 1000 pieces, but the puzzle is also loaded with literary references for you to figure out. $20.
Do you not want to crawl inside this country library and spend the day…week…month…rest of your life? $15 for the 1000-piece puzzle.
This 1000-piece White Mountain puzzle features a host of cool bookmarks. It makes me want to create a collage of my personal bookmarks. $20.
Earlier, you got to see the wizard’s library. Now enjoy the alchemist’s library. Eeboo is another brand of puzzles I have a real preference for because of their art and the quality of pieces. $21
My cats mostly knock my books down off of shelves rather than curl up with them. Puzzle artists make me think mine are the odd ones. Alas—here’s a fun puzzle for those who love books and cats. $20 and 1000 pieces.
This library puzzle would be a real challenge (& a real delight). $20 and 1000 pieces.
This one is for all of the Jane Austen fans out there. It looks like fun! $32.
This is a sweet puzzle featuring a book exchange. I am curious if the child is walking a cat or a fox, though. $28 and 1000 pieces.
Want more bookish puzzles? Never fear. Dive into some here and here.