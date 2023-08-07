10 Bookish Jigsaw Puzzles For All Your Audiobook Reading Time
Since my earliest memories, I have loved doing jigsaw puzzles. Now as an adult, working on a jigsaw puzzle has joined activities like building Legos, doing Pilates, playing Nintendo Switch, and watching TV in the “things I do to de-stress” category. But of all those activities, the only two that I can do while also listening to an audiobook are working on a jigsaw puzzle and Legos — and anything that I can do while also reading a book (especially when I’m super absorbed by one) wins out most days.
Thankfully, the world is filled with tons of great jigsaw puzzles and tons of amazing audiobooks. Do I naturally gravitate toward bookish jigsaw puzzles? Of course! And there are a lot — from settings in bookstores to ones inspired by actual classic books. I even sometimes add a jigsaw puzzle to my purchase when shopping at an indie bookstore (I bought Camilla d’Errico’s Hydie: A Pop Manga Jigsaw Puzzle from Harriett’s Bookshop) or at Barnes & Noble (Book Nerd 1,000-Piece Puzzle). If your fingers are itching to put together a jigsaw puzzle and your heart is always delighted by bookish things, here’s a list that includes mini puzzles and 500 pieces and 1,000 pieces. Bonus: there’s even a ghost, mermaids, and a unicorn!
Smokey Bear 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle ($30): Wittle bebe bears reading about trees — squeeeeeeeee!
So Many Books, So Little Time Mini Puzzle ($9): Mini puzzles are great paired with novelas and short story audiobooks and they also make excellent gifts!
Halloween Ghost Puzzle in Library ($29): Have you got your fall reading stack ready? Because here’s the perfect jigsaw puzzle! If you need a ghostly audiobook rec, try Murder in G Major by Alexia Gordon or Ophie’s Ghosts by Justine Ireland.
Booked All Weekend ($25): A cozy bookish puzzle for a relaxing day.
Underwater Library Jigsaw Puzzle ($39): Yes, I absolutely want to be a mermaid and shop in an underwater bookstore!
Laurence King Publishing The World of The Harlem Renaissance 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle ($22): Get a little history lesson and learn, refresh, or admire greats like Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston — maybe even listen to the audiobook of Their Eyes Were Watching God while you put it together.
Unicorn Reading 500 Piece Puzzle Brand New ($14): How do I join a unicorn book club?!
Black Bookstore Puzzle ($21): A cozy puzzle giving all the vibes of spending the afternoon shopping in a bookstore. Maybe pair it with one of these 10 Bookstore Romances To Get Lost In.
Black girl reading children’s jigsaw puzzle ($13): Here’s an adorable jigsaw puzzle that makes a great gift for kids!
Galison Book Club Puzzle 1,000 Pieces Hundreds of People Reading Books Puzzle ($17): There are adorable details in this one, like a cat reading The Great Catsby. Would pair great with one of these audiobooks: 10 Books About Books for Serious Bibliophiles.
