New Book Club Books to Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

With the new month comes new books and new opportunities to make space for and celebrate what’s important to us. Among the things we make space for this month are Asian American and Pacific Islander stories. I always appreciate the reminder to step outside of my own experience and learn from others who have a different perspective that heritage months provide — especially since our education in the United States is so white-centric.

With that said, I’m always aware of language and what’s being said and not said, and I think that grouping Asian Americans, which is already an enormous group, with Pacific Islanders is flattening. Just within Asian Americans, there are so many different experiences that are had within the U.S. that are influenced by language, culture, and even skin tone, and adding Pacific Islanders to that category is just too reductive, in my opinion.

I hope that the language changes one day soon in a way that gives people their due. Until then, I’ve got some great AAPI book club books below that will be sure to fuel your discussions.