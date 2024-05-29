Reese’s YA Book Club Is Back

For YA lovers and those eager to dip their toe into the category, Reese’s picks have been solid recommendations. They’ve crossed genres and styles and they focus on stories with girls at the center. Previous picks for Reese’s YA Book Club include Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood, The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee, Fable by Adrienne Young, and You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson. You can peep the full list of titles that were part of Reese’s Book Club, including additional YA picks, on the Book Club website. No doubt, with the help of actual teenagers, the new iteration of Reese’s YA Book Club will reach even more audiences.

To formally sign up for the club–aka get the latest news and posts about the books being featured for the month–you can do so here and follow along on Instagram. There’s no cost to join and no requirement to sign up if what you’re hoping for are some well-curated book picks. Cheers to a summer of great YA from Reese and her teenage nieces.