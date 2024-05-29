Reese’s YA Book Club Is Back
Keen-eyed readers who love taking part in the Reese’s monthly YA book club likely noticed that her YA book club picks began to trail off in 2021. Each month, in addition to her adult selection, she offered a YA pick, beginning in August 2020. By late 2021, the YA picks trickled from monthly to quarterly before dropping off entirely following winter 2022.
But this week, with the help of her two nieces Abby James Witherspoon and Draper Witherspoon, Reese announced that the monthly YA picks are back.
With the help of her look alike nieces, Reese will be selecting several YA books as part of her book club through the summer. The first pick, announced in the video, is Twelfth Knight by Alexene Farol Follmuth. The book is an enemies-to-lovers romance which plays out through a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. It’s a take on Shakespeare and Arthurian lore with 90s teen movie flair.
Several books selected for Reese’s Book Club have gone on to great heights following their respective announcements. Like Oprah has done for books, so, too, Reese does for books in the online book club age. Titles she’s selected tend to climb bestseller charts and some have gone on to become adapted. Adult titles she’s selected that may sound familiar include Where The Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones and The Six. Her track record is good.
For YA lovers and those eager to dip their toe into the category, Reese’s picks have been solid recommendations. They’ve crossed genres and styles and they focus on stories with girls at the center. Previous picks for Reese’s YA Book Club include Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood, The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee, Fable by Adrienne Young, and You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson. You can peep the full list of titles that were part of Reese’s Book Club, including additional YA picks, on the Book Club website. No doubt, with the help of actual teenagers, the new iteration of Reese’s YA Book Club will reach even more audiences.
To formally sign up for the club–aka get the latest news and posts about the books being featured for the month–you can do so here and follow along on Instagram. There’s no cost to join and no requirement to sign up if what you’re hoping for are some well-curated book picks. Cheers to a summer of great YA from Reese and her teenage nieces.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
