120 Book Recommendations for Every Summer Reading Mood

Believe it or not, summer is almost here — at least, if you’re in the northern hemisphere. That means celebrating the only way readers know how: by building an ambitious summer reading TBR. But what exactly is a “summer read”? That’s a topic hotly (get it?) debated on the bookish internet. See also: beach reads, vacation reads, etc. For some people, summer reading means fluffy romances. Others pick up blood-soaked thrillers to keep them glued to the page. And for those who get more time off in the summer, it can be the perfect time to dive into some difficult and meaty nonfiction.

With such a wide range of summer readers, how can you put together a summer reading recommendation list? Goodreads has a strategy: recommending books based on the kind of summer reader you are. They’ve put together a list of 120 book recommendations based on categories from “The Jet-Setting Reader” to “The Deep-Focus Reader” to “The Lifelong Learner Reader” and more. Here are just a few of their recommendations by category.