Author Rudolfo Anaya is one of the most important writers of the Chicano Literary Movement. And in 2015, he was awarded a National Humanities Medal for “his pioneering stories of the American southwest. His works of fiction and poetry celebrate the Chicano experience and reveal universal truths about the human condition — and as an educator, he has spread a love of literature to new generations.”

His books include Tortuga: A Novel; Anaya’s most well-know work, Bless Me, Ultima; and The Sonny Bacas Novels – Rio Grande Fall is the second book in the series. In it, P.I. Sonny Baca’s investigating an accident that he thinks is murder in parallel worlds. He also wrote many plays and children’s books, per NEH.

Did you know? An elementary school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been named after the author.