The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This week’s bestsellers include a couple new titles. First is The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness, which is the fifth book in the All Souls series that started with A Discovery of Witches. The other is not a surprise: Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance hit the bestseller list after being nominated as Vice President, running alongside Donald Trump. Here at Book Riot, we’ve been writing about the flaws of Hillbilly Elegy for years, especially as a representation of Appalachia. First there was Josh Corman’s Lies, Damn Lies, and Hillbilly Elegy in 2016, then Kendra Winchester’s 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of Hillbilly Elegy in 2020, and even more in years since. Of course, we can’t stop you from reading it, but we can suggest that if you do, you pick up some of these other examples of Appalachian literature to get a more accurate view of the region and the writers who represent it. Now, onto the bestsellers.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones and James by Percival Everett.