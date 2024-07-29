The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This week’s bestsellers include a couple new titles. First is The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness, which is the fifth book in the All Souls series that started with A Discovery of Witches. The other is not a surprise: Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance hit the bestseller list after being nominated as Vice President, running alongside Donald Trump. Here at Book Riot, we’ve been writing about the flaws of Hillbilly Elegy for years, especially as a representation of Appalachia. First there was Josh Corman’s Lies, Damn Lies, and Hillbilly Elegy in 2016, then Kendra Winchester’s 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of Hillbilly Elegy in 2020, and even more in years since. Of course, we can’t stop you from reading it, but we can suggest that if you do, you pick up some of these other examples of Appalachian literature to get a more accurate view of the region and the writers who represent it. Now, onto the bestsellers.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones and James by Percival Everett.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon)
