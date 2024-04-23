10 of the Slowest Slow-Burn Romances Ever Written

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you love a romance story where it takes time for the main characters to get to their happily ever after? When they go through trials and tribulations, ups and downs, all to finally kiss in the end? Or how about when the author sprinkles small touches, any type of love language, and longing through the story? Well, you might be a fan of the slow-burn trope, then. You’ve come to the perfect place because I’m about to share some amazing slow-burn romance recommendations. But not just any slow-burn romances. Get ready for the slowest slow-burn romances ever written. In romance fiction, you will find stories that either take an instant to realize they’re in love or months — or sometimes even years — to finally come to that conclusion. As a reader, you might love one or even both, but I am positive you have a favorite. This time, let’s talk about the latter: slow-burn romance novels.

For this list of the slowest slow-burn romances, I've categorized them as romances where the stories take more than 80% to give you a kiss between the main characters or even an acknowledgment of something romantic going on. But that's when it comes to standalone novels! Because we also can be reading a series and the protagonists don't realize until halfway through the third book that they're falling for each other. And that makes us scream in pain and kick our feet in the air in joy. So, as you can see, there are various types of slow-burns. For this list, I chose romance books that felt like it took eons for them to be together, be it because of circumstances (maybe they're enemies or it's forbidden to date!), not knowing they were falling in love, longing after each other but believing it's one-sided, and so on. Some of the books down below are part of a series, so it makes the slow-burn aspect more excruciatingly fun. A quick note: I wanted to focus on more modern titles while writing this list. Still, it wouldn't be a real "the slowest slow-burn romances ever written" list without mentioning Persuasion by Jane Austen, the most slow-burning of all slow-burn romances.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use Meet Me Halfway by Lilian T. James In the slow-burn metric, Meet Me Halfway is off the charts. Prepare to wait for a really long time for a first kiss…you won’t be getting it until the last 60 pages. The novel follows a single mom named Madison, who just moved with her son. She has no room for romance, especially when she has to focus on single parenthood, online courses, and working three jobs. So when her handsome next-door neighbor leaves a rude note for her, she doesn’t care — until he starts appearing more and more, helping her out at every chance he gets. Lilian T. James delivers on the yearning, the sexual tension, and the forced proximity. Forbidden by Beverly Jenkins Obstacles and hurdles play a huge part in why Beverly Jenkins’s Forbidden is known as one of the slowest slow-burn romances ever. The story follows Eddy Carmichael, a young woman who Rhine Fontaine saves in the desert. She owes him her life, but she won’t risk her heart. In the end, she knows that he could never be hers. Best I Never Had by Jeannie Choe One of the slowest slow-burn romances is Jeannie Choe’s Best I Never Had. Centering around high school friends who reunite years later in New York, Choe’s romance is magnetic, charming, and beautifully written. Hayden Marshall and Natalia Marquez haven’t seen each other since high school, so it seems like fate had a hand in reuniting them in NYC. Both are going through some personal things — things they rather not go through alone. It’s then they strike a deal to ease the loneliness in their lives, which consequently makes their old feelings for each other arise from their hearts. While the book delivers a first kiss when Natalia bumps into her ex and Hayden kisses her in front of him in order to pretend, we don’t really get a real, our-feelings-are-mutual kiss until 84% into the book. Hang tight! Blood Mercy by Vela Roth Do you know which trope also works for slow-burn romances? The forbidden trope. Blood Mercy is a slow-burn vampire romance featuring a forbidden pairing between a human and a vampire. Cassia doesn’t fear the Hesperine, these vampire-like creatures, even though they can end her life in an instant. No, she rather fears her father, the human king, who, if he happens to find out she has been bargaining with the enemy, will send her to her death immediately. But when Cassie meets Lio, a Hesperine diplomat, she can’t help but be captivated by the immortal. I’m positive readers will agree with me about this being one of the slowest slow-burn fantasy romances out there. The first book itself has almost 800 pages! The characters slowly get to know each other over the story, so when you finally reach the first romantic interaction (after 400 pages!), you’ll be screaming with joy.