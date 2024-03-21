More Sci-Fi Novellas to Transport You to New Worlds

As we approach the end of March, I’m finally getting to enjoy some sunny days! The dogs are soaking up the sunshine on the back porch, and I’m enjoying the chance to read outside again — or go on leisurely walks by the water while listening to audiobooks.

The end of winter in the Northern Hemisphere also means we’re approaching a quarter of the way through 2024, believe it or not. That means we Read Harder Challenge participants should be done with about six tasks. Today, I’ll let you know if I’m on track, and I’ll share some recommendations from you for more sci-fi novellas to read for task #5, gathered from the comments section.