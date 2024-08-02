More Political and Physical Attacks on Libraries

Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has a BA in Creative Writing from Lake Forest College and is working towards a master's degree in library science at U of I. She works full time at a public library reference desk in northern IL, specializing in readers’ advisory and general book enthusiasm, and she has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying. (She takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers.) When she's not spending every waking hour at the library, she's at home watching Cubs baseball with her cats and her cardigan collection, and when she's not at home, she's spending too much money on concert tickets. Her hobbies include debating the finer points of Harry Potter canon, hitting people upside the head who haven’t read The Martian, and convincing her boyfriend that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

Hang onto those positive library interactions, though, because this last week hasn’t had the greatest news updates…multiple bomb threats, two disbanded library boards, and a physical attack on library workers here. There are also poisonous book collectors and the loss of Francine Pascal.

I had a great interaction at work on Wednesday, where I got to register a first-time voter! In our area, most voters register themselves online, so it’s pretty cool to register someone in person.

The questions have begun — where will Joe Biden’s presidential library be built?

The Flathead County Library (MT) grapples with security after a patron allegedly attacked two employees.

Tessa Thompson is starring in and executive producing an adaptation of His & Hers by Alice Feeney.

Sony has acquired two of Liz Moore’s novels for adaptation.

Updates on Amazon’s series adaptation of Fourth Wing.

An update on Bridgerton, Season 4.

The Court of Thorns and Roses TV series faces another setback as the showrunner exits the production.

Trailer for Season 2 of Pachinko.

24 new and upcoming book adaptations in 2024.

Censorship News

The ongoing censorship of high school AP courses.

From NPR’s Code Switch podcast: “Not a badge of honor:” How book bans affect Indigenous literature.

From the US Department of Education: Book bans aren’t just bad policy — they raise civil rights issues as well.

EveryLibrary released a statement about Project 2025 and how it would affect libraries.

More states are passing book banning rules. Here’s what they say.

Lake Travis ISD (TX) adopted a (flawed) new book challenge policy.

The Selby Public Library (FL) had to evacuate after a man came into the library and made a bomb threat.

The Nassau County School District (FL) is claiming in a lawsuit that the school’s decision to ban books constitutes government speech, which is not protected by the First Amendment.

Pinellas County School Board (FL) candidate Danielle Marolf is going around complaining that Gender Queer in the school libraries. Except…it isn’t! The superintendent banned the book in 2021!

The Volusia County Council (FL) just abolished its library advisory board.

(Paywalled): A look at the various ways that contentious books go missing in Massachusetts libraries.

Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin appointed a book banner to the state board of education, who ALSO happens to be the daughter of Antonin Scalia.

The chilling effects of Georgia’s “divisive concepts” law.

The Clay City Manager (AL) told library board members that they could no longer purchase religious books for the collection in an effort to avoid lawsuits from political groups. Again, this is a local elected official who has no education or expertise in library matters trying to take over library operations, although thankfully the city has since backtracked.

Arkansas State University received a bomb threat targeted against the library and the student union.

The Francis Howell School District (MO) is backpedaling on a policy proposal that would make it easier to challenge books.

The St. Joseph School District’s Board of Education (MO) will decide on the fate of The Bluest Eye next month.

The Dayton Metro Library (OH) has and always will protect and promote the right to have access.

“In an escalation of Michigan’s book wars, the Alpena County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday began the process of firing all members of its public library board over their handling of a handful of children and teen books with sexual themes.”

After public pushback, the Lansing School District (MI) is backing away from its original plan to cut all school librarian positions.

The state of book bans: Wisconsin’s battle with “parental rights.”

Durango Public Library (CO) has strengthened its book challenge policy in order to stay in compliance with the state’s recent anti-book ban law.

The North Idaho Community Library Network has declined to change its policy on kids accessing materials, which is good because the proposal included a restriction on all children’s library cards to prevent them from checking out any adult materials, even if their parents already approved access.

A group of Idaho lawyers have filed a lawsuit against the state’s new library materials bill.

Washoe County (NV) libraries have canceled all future Drag Story Hour events due to escalating safety concerns.

A Maricopa (AZ) resident wants to see the city adopt a “code of conduct” for LGBTQ library books.

While book ban attempts have increased nationally, the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library (OR) has kept challenges low.

Lodi Unified School District (CA) has dissolved its book review committee after the committee mistakenly took votes on the status of three titles, even though it was only meant to act in an advisory capacity. Plus, one of the high school librarians speaks about about how staff were instructed to use BookLooks to review recently purchased titles, and how some of the books went “missing” from the order until the community brought it up with the superintendent.

Books & Authors in the News

Why your local indie bookstore might not have Hillbilly Elegy in stock this week (or ever).

Irish author Edna O’Brien has died at 93.

Francine Pascal, the creator of the Sweet Valley High series, has died at 92.

Numbers & Trends

The bestselling books of the week.

The most-read books on Goodreads last week.

The short shelf-life of the White House tell-all.

Award News

The 2024 Booker Prize longlist has been released.

In Ascension by Martin MacInnes has won the 2024 Arthur C. Clarke Award.

The winners of the 2024 TikTok Book Awards have been announced.

Bookish Curiosities & Miscellaneous

Why don’t straight men read novels? (I didn’t realize this was a thing…)

Cambridge Dictionary adds over 3200 new words.

When poetry used to be an actual Olympic sport.

Why rare book collectors go after books made with poisonous materials.

On the Riot

What does it mean when a book makes you forget that you were reading?

And Here’s a Cat Photo!

Wednesday was Dini’s fourth Gotcha Day! So here’s one of my favorite photos of our little Doodle. He has so much personality and he gives the best couch snuggles (when he feels like it). And just look at dat face!

All right, friends. That’s all I have, but I’ll be back on Tuesday!

—Katie McLain Horner, @kt_librarylady on Twitter.