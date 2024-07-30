Francine Pascal, Author of Sweet Valley High, Has Died

The series is credited for helping to spread the popularity of the California “Valley Girl” aesthetic. She also got a generation of teen girls hooked on reading. In an interview with People, she said,

“These books have uncovered a whole population of young girls who were never reading. I don’t know that they’re all going to go on to War and Peace, but we have created readers out of nonreaders. If they go on to Harlequin romances, so what? They’re going to read.”

Read more about this story at the New York Times.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.