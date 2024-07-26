The Ongoing Censorship of High School Advanced Placement Courses: Book Censorship News, July 26, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

The number of students taking AP tests has grown dramatically, especially in the last decade. This is in part due to readiness by students and in part because there are so many more subjects offered as part of the program. As of writing, there are 38 different AP subject areas ranging from art to language, science to math, literature to social sciences, history, and more.

Advanced Placement (AP) courses have been part of high school curriculum since the early 1950s. There were initially 11 subject areas in which high school students could take courses similar to those found in 101-level college classes and, if they passed a standard test with a high enough mark at the end of the year, earn college credit for the work. The AP curriculum has given college-bound high schoolers an elective opportunity to skip the fundamentals when they enter their higher educational institution and not only save money, but save time and create space to study more subjects during their time at university.

It should, at this point, be little surprise to hear that these courses and their accompanying curriculum have become areas where politicians and parents eager to dismantle public goods—schools and libraries specifically—are turning more and more attention.

AP African American Studies, launched in the 2022-2023 school year, has been one of the prime targets. The course, developed in order to better educate and promote the history and contributions of African Americans throughout US history, was piloted at fewer than 70 high schools before its much wider launch to over 800 in the 2023-2024 school year. Due to both racist beliefs and racist legislation targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, the course has been challenged in several states and either revoked or preemptively banned in districts throughout the country. Indeed, this era in book banning was marked by a right-wing moral panic over Critical Race Theory (“CRT”) and ongoing rhetoric around how books like The 1619 Project made white kids “feel bad.”

In early 2023, Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, demanded that the course be revised to fit the requirements the state places on the kinds of books and materials that can be taught in public schools (this debate had been happening in the state legislature since its announcement in 2022). This led to Illinois’s governor, J.B. Pritzker, to fire back, stating that, unlike Florida, Illinois would not demand changes to the curriculum and planned to allow students to take the course exactly as it was planned. This high-profile debate was about the AP course, but it also was not about the course at all. It was about who has the power to determine what hundreds of thousands of high school students would be allowed to access based on what their state government decreed “appropriate” or “inappropriate.”

Without a lot of press—indeed, the South Carolina Department of Education Supervisor Ellen Weaver has done a lot of things without national press attention given to others who’ve done equally damaging things—the state of South Carolina eliminated AP African American Studies courses in public schools this year as well (students may take it as an elective in individual high schools, but it would not be supported at the state level meaning students may not get credit toward graduation requirements for taking the course). The reasons listed are unclear, though what is clear is the underlying belief by Weaver and her department that the course doesn’t teach “accurate” African American history. Arkansas, in the days before the 2023-2024 school year began, also dropped support for the course.

These courses have been subject to cancelation at the local level, too. Harford County, Maryland, has been debating whether or not to allow the AP African American Studies course to happen in their district. The board canceled the course in June, claiming it was “too divisive,” then this month, reversed their decision. A story about the increasing popularity of the course in Montgomery County, Maryland, counters what the board in Harford initially said; what neither points to more succinctly is that the popularity of the course corresponds with the course being out of its pilot stage and open to wider enrollment (and, of course, student interest).

It’s not only the AP African American Studies course struggling under right-wing legislation. Others are as well, for reasons similar to those relating to the AP African American Studies course and for reasons of the changing targets of this current wave of censorship. As we moved from the CRT rhetoric to the pornography rhetoric, so, too, we see the issue at heart in other AP courses.

Elmbrook, Wisconsin, is a Milwaukee suburb. Currently under debate in the district is whether or not two texts selected for the AP Literature curriculum—texts that have been part of the curriculum following board-approved policies for at least a decade—are pornographic and thus, inappropriate for the classroom.