The 2024 Booker Prize Longlist Is Here

One of, if not the, most influential prizes for a single work of fiction has announced their 2024 long list of contenders. The Booker Prize is awarded to a work of fiction written in English, from writers of any nationality, published in the UK or Ireland. This year’s slate of 13 longlist finalists include three debut novels and six works by authors who have been honored by the prize before. It also includes the first Dutch and first Native American authors to be honored, as well as eight women and five men.

This year’s selection committee evaluated 156 titles published between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024. The committee is composed of artist and author Edmund de Waal, novelist Sara Collins, The Guardian fiction editor Justine Jordan, writer and professor Yiyun Li, and musician and producer Nitin Sawhney.