The 2024 Booker Prize Longlist Is Here
One of, if not the, most influential prizes for a single work of fiction has announced their 2024 long list of contenders. The Booker Prize is awarded to a work of fiction written in English, from writers of any nationality, published in the UK or Ireland. This year’s slate of 13 longlist finalists include three debut novels and six works by authors who have been honored by the prize before. It also includes the first Dutch and first Native American authors to be honored, as well as eight women and five men.
This year’s selection committee evaluated 156 titles published between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024. The committee is composed of artist and author Edmund de Waal, novelist Sara Collins, The Guardian fiction editor Justine Jordan, writer and professor Yiyun Li, and musician and producer Nitin Sawhney.
Here are the 13 longlisted titles for the 2024 Booker Prize:
- Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
- Wild Horses by Colin Barrett
- Held by Anne Michaels
- Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner
- This Strange and Eventful History by Claire Messud
- Playground by Richard Powers
- Enlightenment by Sarah Perry
- Orbital by Samantha Harvey
- James by Percival Everett
- The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden
- My Friends by Hisham Matar
- Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood
- Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel
A shortlist of six titles will be announced September 16, and each shortlisted author will take home £2,500 (a little over $3200). The Booker Prize Winner for 2024 will be announced November 12, 2024, at a dinner and ceremony in London, where they will take home a prize of £50,000 (a little over $64,000).
More information about this year’s Booker Prize and longlist is available here.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
