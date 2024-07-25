“Books That Made Me Forget I Was Reading” is Trending. But What Does It Mean?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you spend time in bookish online spaces, you may have seen posts on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram titled “books that made me forget I was reading.” But what does this mean? Does it refer to a specific mood while reading, or is it just an expression meaning “books I loved”? This popular tag has 22.3 million TikTok posts as of June 2024. The trend fascinates me for several reasons. First, it usually yields recommendations for books readers love passionately. Second, it acknowledges that reading is such a subjective experience, it’s different for each person and often difficult to describe. I love how it’s always phrased in first-person (“books that made ME forget I was reading”). The posts don’t claim that other readers will have similar reactions or that their own perspective is the best or only one.