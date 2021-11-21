The Boy, The Horse, The Whatever
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Jeff and Rebecca talk about the 2021 National Book Award winners, Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year, Spotify buying an audiobook company, and The Sentence by Louise Erdrich.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.
Discussed in this episode:
Last call for the 2021 Fall Preview Draft
Book Riot is looking for an Ad Sales Manager
The 2021 National Book Award Winners
Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year
Spotify’s audiobook acquisition