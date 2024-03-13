Our Favorite Queer YA Books

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Danika and Erica talk about their favorite queer YA books.

News

‘Twilight’ Animated Series Being Shopped by Lionsgate Television

Reading Rainbow Documentary Trailer Drops

The Creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, Has Died

The Lesbrary

Books Discussed

The Miseducation of Cameron Post by emily m. danforth

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White

Boys Run the Riot by Keito Gaku

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

The Most Dazzling Girl in Berlin by Kip Wilson

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

Into the Light by Mark Oshiro

Anger Is a Gift by Mark Oshiro

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger

The Heartbreak Bakery by A.R. Capetta