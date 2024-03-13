Our Favorite Queer YA Books
Danika and Erica talk about their favorite queer YA books.
News
‘Twilight’ Animated Series Being Shopped by Lionsgate Television
Reading Rainbow Documentary Trailer Drops
The Creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, Has Died
Books Discussed
The Miseducation of Cameron Post by emily m. danforth
The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass
The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White
Boys Run the Riot by Keito Gaku
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
The Most Dazzling Girl in Berlin by Kip Wilson
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Into the Light by Mark Oshiro
Anger Is a Gift by Mark Oshiro
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
The Heartbreak Bakery by A.R. Capetta